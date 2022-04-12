English Finnish

WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 12 April 2022 at 8.00 EEST

WithSecure Corporation – Manager’s Transactions – Kirsi Sormunen

WithSecure Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Kirsi Sormunen

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: WithSecure Oyj

LEI: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 12931/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-04-06

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009801310

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 3533 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 3533 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

Contact information :

Laura Viita, Investor Relations Director, WithSecure Corporation

+358 50 487 1044

investor-relations@f-secure.com

