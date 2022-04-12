WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 12 April 2022 at 8.00 EEST
WithSecure Corporation – Manager’s Transactions – Tony Smith
WithSecure Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tony Smith
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: WithSecure Oyj
LEI: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 12984/4/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-04-06
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009801310
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1002 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1002 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
Contact information :
Laura Viita, Investor Relations Director, WithSecure Corporation
+358 50 487 1044
investor-relations@f-secure.com