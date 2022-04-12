Keith Butcher to become a member of the Board of Directors of LHV UK Limited

English Estonian

As of 1 May 2022, Keith Butcher will become a member of the Board of Directors of LHV UK Limited, a subsidiary of AS LHV Group. He is the second Independent Non-Executive Director to join the Board of Directors of LHV UK Limited. Keith will also become a member of the Risk Committee, Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Nominations Committee of LHV UK Limited.

Keith is a seasoned Chief Financial Officer having held several positions during his executive career for internationally listed high growth e-commerce, fintech and online payments businesses. In 2014, he was awarded the CFO of the Year Award at Grant Thornton Quoted Company Awards.

Keith is currently Chief Financial Officer for Boku Inc. He joined Boku Inc in 2017 following the IPO as an Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee until he assumed the role of CFO in 2019.

From 2010 to 2015 Keith was CFO at PaySafe Group Plc (formerly Optimal Payments Plc) during a transformational five-year high growth period. He was also Finance Director for DataCash Group plc during a successful six-year growth period which resulted in the Company being sold to MasterCard.

Keith graduated with BSc (Hons) in Management Sciences from the University of Warwick in 1984. In 1993, he joined KPMG where he qualified as a Chartered Account. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants.

Madis Toomsalu, Chairman of the Board commented on Keith’s appointment: "We are delighted to appoint Keith to the LHV UK Board. He brings a wealth of industry experience as well an impressive track record of taking high growth internationally listed businesses to the next level. His Independent Non-Executive and Chair of Audit experience is a welcomed addition to the Board."

Keith Butcher and the persons related to him do not hold shares of AS LHV Group.

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group’s key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, and LHV Kindlustus. LHV employs over 690 people. As at February, LHV’s banking services are being used by 332,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 135,000 active clients, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 145,000 clients. LHV’s UK branch offers banking infrastructure to 200 international financial services companies, via which LHV’s payment services reach clients around the world.

