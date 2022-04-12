Bone Therapeutics Secures EUR 5 Million Financing

English French

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, 12 April 2022, 7am CEST – BONE THERAPEUTICS (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the cell therapy company addressing unmet medical needs in orthopedics, today announces that it has signed a binding term sheet for a EUR 5 million convertible bonds (CBs) facility arranged by ABO Securities. The proceeds of the financing will be used to advance the clinical development of Bone Therapeutics’ lead asset, the allogeneic bone cell therapy, ALLOB.

ABO Securities, on behalf of the CB investor, commits to subscribe to up to EUR 5 million in CBs. The CBs will be issued and subscribed in seven tranches. A first tranche with an aggregate principal amount of EUR 1.5 million will be issued on the Closing Date, followed by a tranche of up to EUR 1 million after 40 trading days from Closing. The issue and subscription of the remaining five tranches with a principal amount of EUR 500,000 each can be demanded at Bone Therapeutics’ sole discretion over an eighteen-month period, subject to customary conditions to be met.

The CBs, denominated EUR 50,000 each, will be in the form of unsecured, subordinated, registered loan. The CBs will not bear any coupon and have a maturity date of five years after issuance. The CBs are convertible into ordinary shares of Bone Therapeutics. The conversion price will be equal to 95% of the lowest 1-day VWAP observed during a period of ten consecutive trading days immediately preceding the date of CB holder’s request of conversion.

Subject to the fulfillment of condition precedents, Bone Therapeutics and ABO Securities aim to agree on and execute the final subscription agreement for the CBs and to issue the first tranche of CBs by the beginning of May 2022.

The negotiations for ALLOB, with one of the current Bone Therapeutics Chinese partners, for the global rights agreement are still ongoing and the board of directors of Bone Therapeutics is also continuing to examine opportunities to combine certain activities within Bone Therapeutics, taking into account the interests of its shareholders and other stakeholders. Further announcements will be made in due course, if and when circumstances so allow or require





About ABO Securities

Alpha Blue Ocean (ABO) Securities is a young and dynamic family office whose vocation is to revolutionize the financial industry by offering alternative solutions in constant innovation. ABO Securities implements a direct, rational and efficient approach, offering financing solutions in line with the specific constraints of its clients.





About Bone Therapeutics

Bone Therapeutics is a leading biotech company focused on the development of innovative products to address high unmet needs in orthopedics and other diseases. Currently Bone Therapeutics is concentrating specifically on the development of its most advanced clinical asset, the allogeneic cell therapy platform, ALLOB.

Bone Therapeutics’ core technology is based on its cutting-edge allogeneic cell and gene therapy platform with differentiated bone marrow sourced Mesenchymal Stromal Cells (MSCs) which can be stored at the point of use in the hospital. Its leading investigational medicinal product, ALLOB, represents a unique, proprietary approach to bone regeneration, which turns undifferentiated stromal cells from healthy donors into bone-forming cells. These cells are produced via the Bone Therapeutics’ scalable manufacturing process. Following the CTA approval by regulatory authorities in Europe, the Company has initiated patient recruitment for the Phase IIb clinical trial with ALLOB in patients with difficult tibial fractures, using its optimized production process. ALLOB continues to be evaluated for other orthopedic indications including spinal fusion, osteotomy, maxillofacial and dental.

Bone Therapeutics’ cell therapy products are manufactured to the highest GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) standards and are protected by a broad IP (Intellectual Property) portfolio covering ten patent families as well as knowhow. The Company is based in the Louvain-la-Neuve Science Park in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. Further information is available at www.bonetherapeutics.com.





Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect the Company or, as appropriate, the Company directors’ current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance or results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. As a result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Neither the Company nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person’s officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.