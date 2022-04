The Annual General Meeting will be held at the Company's premises at Lilleakerveien 6D, Oslo on Friday 6 May 2022 at 3.00 p.m. (CET).

Notice of Annual General Meeting and attendance form/proxy form are enclosed and will also be made available on www.belships.com.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

