CGG: CGG Expands High-Performance Computing Capacity with New UK HPC Hub

English French

CGG Expands High-Performance Computing Capacity with New UK HPC Hub

Paris, France – April 12, 2022

To support continued differentiation in its core business and accelerate the development of its new activities, CGG is significantly expanding its high-performance computing (HPC) capacity and associated service offerings. The company recently signed a lease to build a new European HPC hub in Southeast England that will become operational in H1 2023 and increase its cloud HPC capacity by up to 100 petaflops.

Peter Whiting, EVP, Geoscience, CGG, said: “The expansion of our HPC capability at this new UK facility supports both the continued advance of our industry-leading subsurface imaging technology and services, as well as the growth of our specialized HPC offerings to new and existing clients in the energy, environmental and other industry sectors. It reflects CGG’s strategy of continued leadership in specialized digital sciences, through the dedication of considerable resources, R&D efforts and partnership initiatives to deliver highly differentiated digital capabilities that address our clients’ advanced HPC, software, cloud and digital transformation requirements.”

Building on over a decade of cutting-edge HPC innovations and experience, including liquid cooling to implement high power density and high-efficiency full-immersion environments at its Houston facility, the new UK HPC Hub will leverage new innovations in all areas, including industrial HPC and energy efficiency to bring significant advantages to specialized HPC application. In addition, as part of CGG’s commitment to green energy and reduction of its GHG Scope 2 emissions to meet its pledge to become carbon neutral by 2050, the new hub will be powered with 100% renewable energy, as are CGG’s other UK operating sites.

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 3,300 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and solutions that support our clients to more efficiently and responsibly solve complex natural resource, environmental and infrastructure challenges. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations

Christophe Barnini

Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11

E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com

Attachment