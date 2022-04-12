NSR Satellite Backhaul Report Projects Market Entering Execution Phase with 12.9% YoY Revenue Growth

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NSR’s newly released Wireless Backhaul via Satellite, 16th Edition finds the Wireless Backhaul via Satellite market entering a key period of execution with 12.9% YoY revenue growth ahead. Only just scratching the surface of opportunity, the segment targets a total unserved addressable market of 28.4 Tbps compared with today's total capacity demand of approx. 600 Gbps. Bridging the gap between current demand and this massive addressable market is essential to business plans across LEO, MEO and GEO satellites and in all regions.



“Opportunity is increasing after years focused on business model testing and breaking MNOs' outdated negative perceptions towards satellite,” notes report author Lluc Palerm. “Entering the execution stage of the growth cycle, market “big questions” now shift towards funding 'infrastructure-as-a-service' business models and streamlining ultra-rural operations.”

While shipping delays, ecosystem development, and COVID-19 headwinds affected market players, growth potential is significant as Satellite Backhaul continues to push through challenges, consolidating as a key vertical for Satcom growth.

Overall, a value chain transformation is in progress as Satellite Operators move downstream, sometimes through acquisitions or investments like Intelsat/AMN, or the latest Hispasat/Axess, but also service providers acquiring their own capacity like PDI/Astranis or Andesat/Astranis. As market evolution continues, partnership with the right ecosystem will be key for survival.

For Equipment vendors, a defining era for future opportunity development is underway with new technology requirements derived from virtualization, MEF/5G-orchestration and Multi-Orbit architectures. Bandwidth requirements are set to catapult with early 5G trials in developed markets, 4G finally taking off in Africa and expansion continuing in other emerging regions.

Palerm concludes, “Backhaul is one of the pillars for satcom growth, and opportunities generated through the value chain are hard to ignore. Players that navigate market headwinds well are set to optimize performance in this skyrocketing segment.

