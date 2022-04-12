Proactive news headlines including Legacy Minerals, Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals, Antilles Gold and Chimeric Therapeutics

Sydney, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Legacy Minerals Ltd (ASX:LGM) has received high-grade zinc, lead, gold and silver assay results from drilling at the 100% owned Bauloora Project in New South Wales. Click here

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:PAR)'s lead drug candidate has been fast-tracked by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a phase three osteoarthritis program. Click here

Antilles Gold Ltd (ASX:AAU, OTCQB:ANTMF) has received further high-grade gold and silver assays from an additional 30 drill holes at the La Demajagua gold/silver deposit in Cuba. Click here

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM) has entered into a strategic manufacturing partnership with WuXi Advanced Therapies, a global contract testing and manufacturing organisation, to support its CAR T cell programs. Click here

Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:WMC, OTC:WMXCF) has bolstered its ore reserves for the eponymous Wiluna Mining Centre to 36.8 million tonnes at 1.2 g/t gold for 1.42 million ounces. Click here

Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX:AIS) exploration partner Helix Resources Ltd has intersected visible copper sulphide mineralisation from its new parallel lode positions identified from the reverse circulation (RC) drill program at the Canbelego Joint Venture Project in the Cobar region of New South Wales. Click here

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE, OTC:RECEF) has reported that an Independent Safety Committee data review of 10 healthy human subjects dosed in the Phase I intravenous (IV) clinical trial of RECCE® 327 (R327), demonstrated good safety and tolerability at 1,000mg. Click here

Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has staked 1,200 more hectares in Ontario’s ‘Electric Avenue’ to expand its Plaid lithium project. Click here

Krakatoa Resources Ltd (ASX:KTA) has discovered widespread clay hosted ionic type rare earth elements (REEs) in the regolith at its highly prospective Mt Clere project. Click here

St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) has continued to deliver positive nickel-copper results from its extension and infill drill program at the Strickland's deposit within the flagship high-grade Mt Alexander Project in the Northern Goldfields. Click here

Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd (ASX:TEG) has reported a material increase in the prospective gas resources across its L7 permit in the iconic Perth basin. Click here

Marvel Gold Ltd (ASX:MVL) has released results from multi-element soil geochemistry carried out at the Kolondieba Gold Project in southern Mali. Click here

Lotus Resources Ltd (ASX:LOT) has tabled the latest uranium hits from a reverse circulation drill program at the Livingstonia prospect in northern Malawi. Click here

Marmota Ltd (ASX:MEU) has started drilling at the Aurora Tank Gold Project. Click here

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) has released its next lot of gold assays from a drilling program over the 1.28-million-ounce Cardinia Gold Project’s underexplored Eastern Corridor. Click here

Sipa Resources Ltd (ASX:SRI) has received results from a broad-spaced (400-metre by 400-metre) soil, rock chip and lag sampling program from 2021 over a portion of its 100% owned Warralong Project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Click here

Firefinch Ltd (ASX:FFX) has delivered more than 10,000 gold ounces from its ‘Morila the Gorilla’ gold asset in West Mali over the March quarter. Click here

