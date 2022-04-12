New York, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Small Arms Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267771/?utm_source=GNW



Small Arms Market is Driven by Multiple Factors



Political unrest, increased participation in shooting and hunting sports, and increased demand for law enforcement and self-defense are all driving the arms market. The introduction of severe rules regulating the possession and procurement of weaponry, as well as the strict enforcement of anti-hunting legislation, are hampering the market’s growth. The firm is expected to benefit from increased efforts to combat terrorism. Because of increased demand from civilian uses such as self-defense and sports, the small arms industry is likely to grow. In recent years, the increased prevalence of armed violence and terrorism has driven a significant number of civilians to purchase small weapons in order to protect themselves. The same motivation is driving law enforcement and military forces around the world to invest in cutting-edge weapon systems, such as handguns and rifles. Factors like as rising cross-border disputes, rising wars, rising incidences of terrorism, and rising civilian use are predicted to promote the growth of the small arms market. Increased small arms purchase by law enforcement agencies and armies is being pushed by several fights against terrorist organisations, particularly in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions.



The International Threat Of Small Arms Proliferation And Misuse



One of today’s most significant security issues is the illicit proliferation and misuse of small arms and light weapons . Each year, tens of thousands of people are killed or injured in battles predominantly waged with these weapons, as well as in crime-ridden neighbourhoods outside of conflict zones. They are also the preferred weapons of many terrorists. Despite its flaws, the PoA has aided international efforts to prevent the uncontrolled proliferation and misuse of these lethal weapons. Increasing the number of signatories to key treaties, establishing best practise standards, removing surplus stockpiles, improving national legislation, and raising awareness about the issue are all part of these activities. In some places, progress has been significant. The global campaign sponsored by the United States to halt the illegal trade in Man-Portable Air Defense Systems is particularly notable (MANPADS).



Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine Has Fortuitously Given Several Top Weapon Manufacturers With Lucrative Economic Prospects



Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has fortuitously given several top weapon manufacturers with lucrative economic prospects, which they have lauded. According to news sources from the United States, Raytheon and Lockheed Martin, two of the world’s most advanced weaponry manufacturers, were publicly assuring their investors that the Ukraine crisis was good for business. Raytheon specialises in air defence systems, particularly guided missiles such as the lethal man-portable FIM-92 Stinger system, which single-handedly accelerated the Soviet military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan in 1989 after the Mujahideen used it to down Russian helicopter gunships with lethal accuracy. Stinger versions – which cost $119,300 per missile without launchers and supporting equipment – were license-built in Germany by the European multinational EADS and would very certainly be part of the EU arms package to Ukraine. Lockheed Martin, on the other hand, produces directed energy weaponry, hypersonic technologies, and integrated air and missile defence systems, in addition to a plethora of other items such as fighters, helicopters, and naval systems.



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Small Arms Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

• Beretta Holding

• Carl Walther Gmbh

• Colts manufacturing company

• CZG – Ceská zbrojovka Group SE

• FN Herstal

• General Dynamics Corporation

• GLOCK Ges.m.b.H

• Heckler & koch Gmbh

• Israel Weapon Industries

• Kalashnikov Group

• Smith & Wesson

• Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

• Taurus Armas SA

• Webley & Scott

• Weihrauch & Weihrauch Sport GmbH & Co. KG.



