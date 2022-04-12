New York, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global xEV Battery Technology Market (2022 Edition) – Analysis By EV Battery Type, Vehicle type, Application, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of Covid-19 (2022-2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267728/?utm_source=GNW

These factors will drive the XEV Battery Technology Market market value in the future.



Among the EV Battery type (Lithium-ion Batteries, Lead Acid Batteries, NMH Battery, Others), Lithium-ion Batteries segment holds the largest share globally and is expected to grow at a fast pace in the forecast period. The need of Lithium-Based Batteries is higher as compared to other battery chemistries, also, Lithium-Based Batteries are widely used in Electric Vehicles due to the advantages of lithium-based battery, which will drive the market.



Among the Vehicle Type (HEV, PHEV and BEV), BEV holds a large share in the market globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. It is pure electric vehicle type that solely operates on battery, and has lower adoption in the historical period but is expected to grow rapidly due to the rising demand for EV in future.



Among the Application (Personal and Commercial), commercial holds a large share in the market globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. It is one of the largest applications of EV adoption as the demand for EV is high in commercial vehicles due to supportive government policies which will keep driving the market in future.



The main growth in XEV Battery Technology Market has been registered from APAC in 2021. The presence of leading battery producers like China, Japan and South Korea, with a growing population and growing demand for EV among countries, drives the need for more reliable batteries for Electric Vehicle in the region and is expected to infuse market growth tremendously.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of the xEV Battery Technology Market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.



• The report analyses the xEV Battery Technology Market by Value.



• The report analyses the xEV Battery Technology Market by EV Battery type (Lithium-ion Batteries, Lead Acid Batteries, NMH Battery< Others).



• The report analyses the xEV Battery Technology Market by Vehicle Type (HEV, PHEV and BEV).



• The report analyses the xEV Battery Technology Market by Application (Personal and Commercial).



• The Global xEV Battery Technology Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe and the Asia Pacific) and By Country (U.S, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Norway, China, Japan, South Korea, India).



• The attractiveness of the market has been presented by EV Battery Type, By Vehicle Type, By Application, by region. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Panasonic, Toshiba, LG Chem, GS Yuasa, BYD, Samsung SDI, CATL, CBAK, SK Innovation and AESC.



• The report analyses the impact of Covid-19 on XEV Battery Technology Market.



Key Target Audience



• xEV Battery Technology Companies



• Electric Vehicle Companies



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Government and Policy Makers



• Investment Banks and Equity Firms



• Regulatory Authorities

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267728/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________