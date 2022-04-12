New York, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hip Replacement Implants Market – Analysis By Type, Surgical Approach, Fixation Approach, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights, Pipeline and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267725/?utm_source=GNW





An increase in the prevalence of these ailments and lifestyle choices among the masses, coupled with the rising geriatric population, represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, the leading pharmaceutical companies are focusing on the development of new and innovative product that comes with robot-assisted minimally-invasive surgeries that is likely to cater to a large section of the population through customized implants and provide long-lasting improvements in their hip functionality. This is likely to propel the market for Hip Replacement Implants in the forecast period globally.



The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative effect on the overall Hip Replacement Implants market due to widespread surgical restrictions and cancellation of implant procedures resulting in monumental revenue losses for the orthopaedic and medical device companies. However, the market for Hip replacement started recovering and began working rapidly in order to cater to the backlog of postponed surgeries. Therefore, in the coming years, it is estimated that the market for Hip replacement will recover rapidly after the resumption of surgical procedures at full force.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of the Hip Replacement Implants market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.



• The report analyses the Hip Replacement Implants Market by Value (USD Million)



• The report analyses the Hip Replacement Implants Market by Type (Total Replacement, Partial Replacement and Hip Resurfacing)



• The report analyses the Hip Replacement Implants Market by Surgical Approach (Posterolateral Approach, Anterolateral Approach and Direct Anterior Approach)



• The report analyses the Hip Replacement Implants Market by Fixation Approach (Cementless, Cemented and Hybrid)



• The Global Hip Replacement Implants Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA).



• The Global Hip Replacement Implants Market has been analysed By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, China, Japan, India and Australia).



• The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Type, by Surgical Approach and by Fixation Approach.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.



• The companies analysed in the report include Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc., Stryker, Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes), MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Medacta International, Globus Medical, Inc., Conformis, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medartis Holding AG.



Key Target Audience



• Hip Implant Companies



• Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Companies



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Government and Policy Makers



• Regulatory Authorities

