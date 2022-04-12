New York, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Bus Market (Value, Volume) – Analysis By Propulsion Type (Battery, Hybrid, Fuel Cell), Consumer, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): COVID-19 Implications, Competition, and Forecast (2022-2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267723/?utm_source=GNW

The advancements in Electric buses and increased use of electronic devices drive the Electric Bus market. Furthermore, the increasing penetration of Electric buses in Fuel Cell Electric buses, Battery Electric buses, the Government, and the Operator Fleet sector will further propel the market in the coming years. Factors such as the higher concentration of OEMs and ODMs across industries, including consumers and Services in the APAC region will significantly drive Electric Bus market growth in subsequent years.



The Battery Propulsion Type of Electric Bus in the Market witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and in the forecast period due to the imperative role being played because of the factors such as the higher concentration of electric bus manufacturing companies. During 2022-2027, Electric Bus Market is anticipated to grow at an increased rate of intensifying government regulations in various parts of the world.



The Government sector of Electric buses is expected to hold a larger market share of the Electric Bus Market than the fleet operators in the segment. Moreover, increasing demand for new comfortability and ease in transportation in customers in the world has been anticipated to propel thrust in the demand for Electric Bus in the future.



Amongst the regions, the Asia Pacific accounts for a large regional share in the global Electric Bus market in 2027. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of the Asia Pacific region include rising urban population, disposable income, increasing electronic technologies activities in different countries, the rise in the demand to improve quality by eliminating errors and reducing variability for better comfortability are the major factors driving the Electric Bus market growth in the Asia Pacific Region.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of the Electric Bus Market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.



• The report analyses the Electric Bus Market by Value (USD Million).



• The report analyses the Electric Bus Market by Volume (Units).



• The report analyses the Electric Bus Market By Propulsion Type (Battery Electric Bus, Hybrid Electric Bus, Fuel Cell Electric Bus).



• The report analyses the Electric Bus Market By Consumer (Government, Fleet Operator).



• The Global Electric Bus Market has been analyzed By Region (America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) and By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Norway, China, Japan, India, South Korea).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by Propulsion Type, Consumer, Region, and Country.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry have been analyzed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions, and new Type development. The companies analyzed in the report include: BYD, Forsee Power, CAF, VDL Groep, AB Volvo, NFI Group, Daimler AG, Scania AB, Proterra, Xiamen King Long.



