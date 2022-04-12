New York, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ceramic Tiles Market (Value, Volume) – Analysis By Product, Application, End-User, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267721/?utm_source=GNW





There are several driving factors for the growth in the market across the world. Most prominent is the increasing construction activities, supported by the growing need for housing. In developing economies, like the countries in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific, rapid urbanization and a rise in disposable incomes also contribute significantly to the market dynamics.



APAC region occupied the largest share in the global Ceramic Tiles market. The Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth, due to increasing population and rapid urbanization. A rapid increase in construction demand has been witnessed in developing countries like China and India, thereby driving the market.



COVID-19 pandemic has hampered the ceramic tiles demand in several regions such as North and Latin America. Nationwide lockdowns imposed in the countries such as U.S., Brazil and Canada reduced the production of ceramic tiles. Most commercial and residential projects were also suspended for a long time which falls the demand for ceramic tiles all over the world.



In Products, the Porcelain segment holds a large amount of share in the Ceramic Tiles Market as the increased value and high durability offered by the porcelain tiles to places with high traffic such as hotels, parks, shopping malls, and institutional buildings are expected to increase the demand for the porcelain tiles. Among the Application segment, the Floor Tiles Segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Ceramic Tiles Market as ceramic tiles have a glazed protective layer on their surface that makes them impervious to water damage and stain penetration. Within the End User segment, the Residential segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Ceramic Tiles Market. Affordability and durability make ceramic tiles the ideal choice for the residential sector. Glazed ceramic tile offers more protection against stains or damage compared to wood, carpet, or even vinyl plank flooring.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of the Ceramic Tiles market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.



• The report analyses the Ceramic Tiles Market by Value (USD Billion) and by Volume (Billion Square Meter).



• The report analyses the Ceramic Tiles Market by Product (Glazed, Porcelain, Scratch-Free, Others).



• The report analyses the Ceramic Tiles Market by Application (Floor Tiles, Wall Tiles, Others).



• The report analyses the Ceramic Tiles Market By End User (Residential, Commercial).



• The Ceramic Tiles Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA) and By Country (United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Vietnam).



• Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by Region, Product, Application, End User.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Mohawk Industries, Lamosa, Kajaria, Rak Ceramics, Siam Cement Group, Saudi Ceramic, STN Ceramica, Grupo Cedasa, Ceramica Carmelo Fior, PAMESA Ceramic.



Key Target Audience



• Ceramic Tiles Manufacturers/Vendors



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Government and Policy Makers



• Regulatory Authorities

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267721/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________