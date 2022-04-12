GXO to Create More Than 3,000 Jobs in France Over the Next Two Years to Meet Growing Ecommerce Demand

PARIS, France , April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that it expects to add more than 3,000 positions in France over the next two years to meet strong demand for its ecommerce solutions. The new hires will complement GXO’s current team of more than 8,000 employees working across nearly 80 locations across France. GXO is expanding its teams following new business growth and contract renewals with major ecommerce retailers, as well as for the planned opening of new logistics platforms over the next two years in France.

“We are looking forward to welcoming new members to our teams and integrating them into our operations and our culture of safety, diversity and inclusion,” said Bernard Wehbe, GXO France Managing Director. “When we hire at GXO, we don’t just create jobs; we create careers. We are looking for talented professionals who share our values, our excitement in using innovative technologies and who will support our growth while developing their own careers.”

GXO has begun recruiting for logistics agents, materials handlers, maintenance technicians and inventory managers. The company also will recruit for a variety of other positions, including managerial functions such as team leaders and operation managers, process and flow engineers, and project managers.

Because employees are at the heart of its business, GXO is constantly developing new programs to attract, develop and retain talent to be an “employer of choice” based around strong core values. Throughout the company, employees receive extensive training that enhances safety, improves productivity and allows for skills development and personal well-being at work. Some members of the new teams joining the new logistics platforms are from the result of internal mobility and career development programs.

GXO is also investing heavily in technology and automation, including collaborative robots, or cobots, and other innovations that allow employees to work safely, be more productive and enjoy a more satisfying overall work experience. As a result of these efforts, GXO can offer its employees the opportunity to create career paths that will reshape the logistics industry.

Candidates can apply on our career site or by sending an email to the HR teams in France at talentacquisitionfrance@gxo.com .



About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for approximately 120,000 team members across more than 900 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA.

