Global Adhesives Market (2022 Edition): Analysis By Product, Technology, Application, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)

End-user sectors such as food and drinks, cosmetics, consumer products, stationery, and other end-user industries have been driving demand for packaging. Online retail shopping is increasing at a higher rate with the rising internet technologies and web applications, which has largely supported the growth of the packaging industry.



The COVID-19 epidemic continued to have a substantial impact on the worldwide adhesive business, resulting in roughly double-digit declines in the quarterly financials of practically all of the world’s leading adhesive manufacturers. The worldwide adhesives business was hit by a double whammy due to a demand decline from both construction and industrial activities, as well as an unusual slowdown in the automotive industry and the shutdown of several other consuming industries.



Over the next eight years, changes in material consumption patterns, with materials such as aluminium, metal, and paper being replaced by more durable materials, are expected to have a favourable impact on adhesives product demand in packaging applications.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Global Adhesives Market by Value (USD Million).



• The report presents the analysis of the Global Adhesives Market for the historical period 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.



• The report analyses the Global Adhesives Market by Product (Acrylic, Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA), Polyurethanes, Styrenic Block, Others).



• The report analyses the Global Adhesives Market by Technology (Water Based, Solvent Based, Hot Melt, Reactive & Others).



• The report analyses the Global Adhesives Market by Application (Paper, board, and related products, Building and construction, Product Assembly, Woodworking and Joinery, others).



• The Global Adhesives Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA), By Country (United States, Canada, U.K, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan and South Korea).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, Product, Technology, and by Application.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions, and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Henkel AG & Co., H.B. Fuller, Sika AG, 3M, Arkema, Avery Dennison, Dow Chemical Company, Illinois Tool Works Inc., DuPont, Huntsman Corporation.



