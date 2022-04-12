New York, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market – Analysis By Product Category, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267727/?utm_source=GNW

Hectic schedule, changes in routine, eating habits, and sleep cycle shifts, concerns about one’s body and well-being are developing on a daily basis. Chemicals used in cosmetics can affect a person’s skin or other body parts and hence the trend of Natural and Natural and Organic Cosmetics is growing and is now widely seen as a global change.



Millennials are leading this trend toward healthy and clean products, driven both by the number of consumers in this age group and their buying behaviour. Moreover, the expansion of distribution channels increased online consumer reach, and modern retailers’ trend toward presenting luxury personal care goods on shelves are all driving the worldwide natural and organic cosmetics market.



The worldwide Cosmetics industry has been affected severely by the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has resulted in a shift in consumer preferences, with more people looking for clean- labelled and functional skincare products, which is projected to fuel the market’s growth throughout the forecast period also. Sales of personal hygiene and cleaning items like soaps and skincare products grew as a result of the coronavirus epidemic. Brands with a high proportion of skincare products, such as Weleda, performed positively as their products were sold in chemists, supermarkets, pharmacies and via online channels.



The trend of Natural and Natural and Organic Cosmetics is in higher demand than ever and is now widely seen as a global change. Millennials are leading this trend toward healthy and clean products, driven both by the sheer number of consumers in this age group and their buying behaviour. The skincare segment holds a major share in the global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market in 2021, as the majority of the population spends on skincare as compared to other products due to growing concern about healthy skin.



Also, there are well established internationally recognised standards for organic (and natural) beauty products, that help guide consumers to brands and products with genuine organic credentials.



