The global biomaterials market is estimated to register a CAGR of 12.78% during the forecast period, 2022-2030

MARKET INSIGHTS

Biomaterials are increasingly found in bio-implant devices, which help treat bone fixation, and in plastic surgeries that are taking place around the world.These materials provide ease in fabrication, flexibility, and biocompatibility.



Also, their chemical, mechanical, thermal, and electrical behaviors widen when combined with different materials such as composites.

According to the Australian National Joint Replacement Registry, the total number of joint replacement procedures performed in Australia at the end of 2018 was 1,492,892. Moreover, in 2018, knee replacement increased by 1.2%, and the revision burden was 8.7%. However, the number of procedures is increasing compared to the previous years. The number of joint-related disorder cases increases the scope of replacement therapy, thereby increasing the use of implants in the future.

Additionally, with the increase in the number of elderly people, the demand for plastic surgery, cardiovascular treatment, eye surgery, joint replacement, and other operations has increased exponentially, which has increased the demand for biomaterials required for all the steps of these surgeries.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global biomaterials market growth evaluation includes the geographical analysis of Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and Rest of World. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with the highest growth rate by 2030, owing to the increasing number of plastic surgeries and growing healthcare infrastructure.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The market comprises several companies, from big corporations to mid-sized domesticated manufacturers, and is a fairly contested space. Also, companies’ strategic decisions, including investments, collaborations, and product launches, contribute to the competitive rivalry in the market, which is estimated to be high throughout the forecast period.

Evonik Industries, BASF, Royal DSM, Covestro AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Noble Biomaterials Inc, Dentsply Sirona, etc., are some of the leading companies in the market.



