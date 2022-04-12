The global drug discovery market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.58% during the forecast period, 2022-2030

New York, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL DRUG DISCOVERY MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05345197/?utm_source=GNW

The drug discovery process landscape has witnessed radical changes with innovative methods and technologies for drug development.



This has enabled research organizations and pharmaceutical companies to find solutions and cures for several diseases and health conditions. In addition, companies are introducing nanotechnology, biochips, automated processes, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence.

At the same time, the process of new drug discovery and development needs almost 10-15 years, encompassing preliminary research to introducing drugs to the market. Also, there are risks associated with any development phase that must be considered.

Geographically, the European and North American countries have excelled for decades in drug discovery, majorly attributed to awareness programs, government & CRO initiatives, pharmaceutical companies, etc. The market growth restraining factors include project feasibility & success rate, highly regulated market, and time-consuming process.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global drug discovery market growth analysis includes the geographical assessment of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. North America is the leading region with regard to the highest revenue share, mostly attributed to advancements in various technologies.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The intense competitive rivalry is due to the collaborations, partnerships, and fund projects among new market players. Some of the leading companies in the market include Roche AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, etc.



