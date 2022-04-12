Agriculture Bearings Market Size to Reach US$1.8 bn in 2026

Raipur, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Agriculture Bearings Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

Agriculture Bearings Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following 4 ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

Bearing Type –

Ball Bearing [Angular Contact Ball Bearing and Deep Groove Ball Bearing],

Roller Bearing [Tapered Roller Bearing, Spherical Roller Bearing, Cylindrical Roller Bearing, and Others], and Others.

Material Type - Metallic Bearings, Non-Metallic Bearings, and Hybrid Bearings Application Type - Harvester, Tractor, Tillage & Sowing/Seeding, Mowing, and Others End-User Type - OE and Aftermarket Region - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.





Market Insights

By Bearing Type –

Ball bearings are expected to remain the largest segment of the market during the forecast period, driven by their widespread deployment in wheels and gearbox of agriculture equipment.

By Application Type -

Harvester is projected to be the leading segment of the market during the forecast period. Harvesters carry out some of the most intense jobs in agriculture. Bearings in harvester have to operate in presence of debris and massive radial loads and provide efficient motion with as little friction as possible.

Region Wise -

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market for agriculture bearings owing to the rising demand for high-powered tractors, a burgeoning horticultural industry, along with financial incentives from the government for procuring agricultural equipment.

Various government programs to promote agriculture mechanization and precision agriculture are further expected to boost the product demand in the region.

Europe and North America are also likely to witness healthy growth rates owing to the high adoption of agriculture equipment in the region due to the unavailability and high cost of labor.

COVID-19 Impact on the Agriculture Bearings Market

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic ruthlessly impacted various industries, shattering all hopes of recovery in 2020 with huge, short as well as long-term repercussions. This global crisis left the agriculture industry in disarray. Lower consumer demand and subsequent price plunge led to a reduction in agricultural and agriculture equipment production. The agriculture bearings market typically relies on the growth of the agriculture industry. Key challenges that arose in front of the industry stakeholders on account of the pandemic were lack of new orders, supply chain disruptions due to lockdowns, and uncertain future demand.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

AB SKF

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

NSK Ltd.

The Timken Company

NTN Corporation

JTEKT Corporation

Trelleborg AB

C&U Group Ltd.

LYC Bearing Corporation

Harbin Bearing Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (HRB)





What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Agriculture Bearings Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

The geographical presence of the key players.

