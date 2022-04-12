The Global Crop Insurance Market is expected to grow by $ 10.59 bn during 2022-2026 decelerating at a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period

New York, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Crop Insurance Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05647228/?utm_source=GNW

43% during the forecast period. Our report on the crop insurance market provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by global warming causes frequent extreme weather conditions, a rise in government support in the form of subsidies, and expansion of crop insurance product lines.

The crop insurance market analysis includes Product and Geography segments.



The crop insurance market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Indemnity-based

• Index-based



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the digital initiatives in crop insurance as one of the prime reasons driving the crop insurance market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing the reach of crop insurance schemes by farmers, and consolidation in the crop insurance sector will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the crop insurance market covers the following areas:

• Crop insurance market sizing

• Crop insurance market forecast

• Crop insurance market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading crop insurance market vendors including Agriculture Insurance Co. of India Ltd., American Financial Group Inc., American International Group Inc., AmTrust Financial Services Inc., AXA Group, Chubb Ltd., Groupama Assurances Mutuelles, ICICI Bank Ltd., Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd. (IFFCO), QBE Insurance Group Ltd., Santam Ltd., Sompo Holdings Inc., The New India Assurance Co. Ltd., Tokio Marine Holdings Inc., and Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd. Also, the crop insurance market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

