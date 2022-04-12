Global Insulin Pens Market Outlook & Forecasts, 2022-2027: Increased Demand for Smart Insulin Pens & Introduction of Integrated Smart Pen Systems

Dublin, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insulin Pens Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The insulin pens market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.26% during the forecast period



There will be an increase in demand for Insulin Pens in the forecast period due to its long-term cost-effectiveness and other advantages such as accuracy, better convenience, and ease of use over conventional insulin pens. Other than high-income countries with full diabetes insurance coverage, several middle-income countries have started adopting it with advanced technologies.

In some countries in Europe, for example, France, Spain, and Germany, doctors highly prescribe insulin pens under the health insurance coverage with a reasonable cutting cost, which makes it more cost-effective than insulin syringes.



GLOBAL INSULIN PENS MARKET SEGMENTATION

The traditional insulin pens dominated the market. However, smart insulin pens are expected to increase significantly in the forecast period across the globe.

Hospitals & Clinics dominated the distribution channel segment because of the easy access to insulin pens in the hospital pharmacies and thus doctors are increasingly prescribing insulin pens in both high- and low-income countries.

GEOGRAPHICAL OUTLOOK

Europe dominated the market due to high prevalence of diabetes in the region. APAC region is expected to grow at faster rate in the forecast period with the CAGR of 7.26% because of the increase in awareness and the target population.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The leading vendors in the insulin pen industry are Lilly, Medtronic, Novo Nordisk, and Sanofi. The market competition is solely based on quality, quantity, technology, safety, and price.



KEY VENDORS

Lilly

Medtronic

Novo Nordisk

Sanofi

OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

BD

Biocon

Diamesco

Emperra

Guangzhou Medsinglong Medical Equipment

HK Zion Industry

Jiangsu Delfu Medical Device

Owen Mumford

Shanghai Umitai Medical Technology

Sun Medical Products

Suzhou Peng Ye Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Triones Technology (Guangzhou)

Ypsomed

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Technological Advancements in Insulin Pens

8.2 Increased Demand for Smart Insulin Pens

8.3 Introduction of Integrated Smart Pen Systems



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Rising Prevalence of Diabetes

9.2 Increased Use of Insulin Pens in Ambulatory Settings

9.3 Growth in Product Launches



10 Market Growth Restraints

10.1 Complications Associated With Insulin Pens

10.2 High Cost & Lack of Universal Insurance Coverage

10.3 Large Populations With Undiagnosed Diabetes



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Traditional Insulin Pens

12.4 Smart Insulin Pens



13 Usage

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Disposable Insulin Pens

13.4 Reusable Insulin Pens



14 Distribution Channel

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Hospitals & Clinics

14.4 Standalone Pharmacies

14.5 Online



15 Geography

15.1 Geographic Overview

15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

