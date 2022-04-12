Global Insulin Pens Market Outlook & Forecasts, 2022-2027: Increased Demand for Smart Insulin Pens & Introduction of Integrated Smart Pen Systems

Dublin, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insulin Pens Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The insulin pens market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.26% during the forecast period
There will be an increase in demand for Insulin Pens in the forecast period due to its long-term cost-effectiveness and other advantages such as accuracy, better convenience, and ease of use over conventional insulin pens. Other than high-income countries with full diabetes insurance coverage, several middle-income countries have started adopting it with advanced technologies.
In some countries in Europe, for example, France, Spain, and Germany, doctors highly prescribe insulin pens under the health insurance coverage with a reasonable cutting cost, which makes it more cost-effective than insulin syringes.
GLOBAL INSULIN PENS MARKET SEGMENTATION
The traditional insulin pens dominated the market. However, smart insulin pens are expected to increase significantly in the forecast period across the globe.
Hospitals & Clinics dominated the distribution channel segment because of the easy access to insulin pens in the hospital pharmacies and thus doctors are increasingly prescribing insulin pens in both high- and low-income countries.
GEOGRAPHICAL OUTLOOK
Europe dominated the market due to high prevalence of diabetes in the region. APAC region is expected to grow at faster rate in the forecast period with the CAGR of 7.26% because of the increase in awareness and the target population.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
The leading vendors in the insulin pen industry are Lilly, Medtronic, Novo Nordisk, and Sanofi. The market competition is solely based on quality, quantity, technology, safety, and price.
KEY VENDORS
- Lilly
- Medtronic
- Novo Nordisk
- Sanofi
OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
- BD
- Biocon
- Diamesco
- Emperra
- Guangzhou Medsinglong Medical Equipment
- HK Zion Industry
- Jiangsu Delfu Medical Device
- Owen Mumford
- Shanghai Umitai Medical Technology
- Sun Medical Products
- Suzhou Peng Ye Medical Technology Co., Ltd.
- Triones Technology (Guangzhou)
- Ypsomed
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Technological Advancements in Insulin Pens
8.2 Increased Demand for Smart Insulin Pens
8.3 Introduction of Integrated Smart Pen Systems
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Rising Prevalence of Diabetes
9.2 Increased Use of Insulin Pens in Ambulatory Settings
9.3 Growth in Product Launches
10 Market Growth Restraints
10.1 Complications Associated With Insulin Pens
10.2 High Cost & Lack of Universal Insurance Coverage
10.3 Large Populations With Undiagnosed Diabetes
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Product
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Traditional Insulin Pens
12.4 Smart Insulin Pens
13 Usage
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Disposable Insulin Pens
13.4 Reusable Insulin Pens
14 Distribution Channel
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Hospitals & Clinics
14.4 Standalone Pharmacies
14.5 Online
15 Geography
15.1 Geographic Overview
15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
