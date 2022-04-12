The Global Plant-based Protein Products Market is expected to grow by $ 1.18 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 10.82% during the forecast period

New York, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plant-based Protein Products Market for Infants 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05501605/?utm_source=GNW

18 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 10.82% during the forecast period. Our report on the plant-based protein products market for infants provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in the number of working women, increase in health concerns among parents and breastfeeding limitations, and expansion in the retail landscape.

The plant-based protein products market for infants analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The plant-based protein products market for infants is segmented as below:

By Product

• SBPP (Soy-based protein products) for infants

• OPBPP (Other plant-based protein products) for infants



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America



This study identifies the growing popularity of organic baby food products as one of the prime reasons driving the plant-based protein products market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in the frequency of mergers and acquisitions and innovation in packaging will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on plant-based protein products market for infants covers the following areas:

• Plant-based protein products market sizing

• Plant-based protein products market forecast

• Plant-based protein products market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading plant-based protein products market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Batory Foods, Cargill Inc., Cooperatie Koninklijke Avebe U.A., COSUCRA - Groupe Warcoing, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Emsland Group, Glanbia Plc, Ingredion Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Nestle SA, Plantible Foods Inc., Puris, Roquette Freres SA, Sofina SA, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Scoular Co., and Wilmar International Ltd. Also, the plant-based protein products market for infants analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

