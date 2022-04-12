The Global Automotive Grille Market is expected to grow by $ 15.37 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 4.87% during the forecast period

New York, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Grille Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05501585/?utm_source=GNW

87% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive grille market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing automotive sales, the increasing popularity of plastic grilles, and the increasing demand for active grille shutters.

The automotive grille market analysis includes vehicle type segment and geographic segment.



The automotive grille market is segmented as below:

By Vehicle Type

• Passengers Car

• Commercial Vehicles



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing popularity of electric vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive grille market growth during the next few years. Also, single-piece active grille and additive manufacturing in the automotive industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive grille market covers the following areas:

• Automotive grille market sizing

• Automotive grille market forecast

• Automotive grille market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive grille market vendors that include Aeroworks Performance, Batz Group, Brainerd Industries Inc., Dorman Products Inc., DV8 Offroad, FALTEC Co. Ltd., FF INDIA, Hangzhou Yiyang Auto Parts Co. Ltd., HBPO GmbH, LACKS ENTERPRISES INC., Magna International Inc., COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SE, Putco Inc., ROUSH ENTERPRISES INC., Sakae Riken Kogyo Co. Ltd., Samshin Chemical Co. Ltd., SRG Global Inc., Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., T-Rex Truck Products Inc, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. Also, the automotive grille market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05501585/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________