Global Solid State Batteries Market Report 2022: Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 147.8% from 2021 to 2028

Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 147.8% from 2021 to 2028.



Solid-State Batteries represent next generation automation of electricity storage, a market in line for significant growth. Rising demand for solid-state batteries among end-use sectors along with the rising research and development activities are focused on commercializing the battery. Lower costs for solid state batteries are expected to propel market growth.



EVs represent a primary market. The electrical solid state battery energy industry will reshape the future. The integrated business model of storage is becoming an application for energy consumption. Amid a greater industry focus on battery technology, automakers with EVs in their lineups are scrambling to position themselves for the arrival of solid-state battery cells soon.



As EV sales increase driven by tighter regulation of carbon emissions, solid-state battery makers become indispensable for the renewable energy industry. Solid-state battery products account for a small proportion in the market early on until mass production can be realized.

Toyota has a timeline to achieve mass production of solid-state electric vehicle batteries by 2025. ProLogium said it aims to achieve mass produce solid-state batteries in 2022. The next generation solid state batteries support a faster manufacturing and lower costs at scale for EV power, completely transforming the auto industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Solid-State Battery Market Definition and Market Dynamics

1.1 New Solid State Battery Chemistries

1.2 Batteries with Solid-State Electrolytes Inherently Safer

1.2.1 Solid-State Battery Is a Cell Without Any Liquid or Gel Electrolytes

1.3 Electric Vehicles to Use Solid-State Batteries



2. Solid State Battery Market Shares and Forecasts

2.1 Solid-State Battery Market Driving Forces

2.1.1 Advantages of Solid-State Batteries

2.1.1 Disadvantages of Lithium-ion Batteries

2.2 Solid State Battery Market Shares

2.3 Solid State Battery Market Forecasts

2.4 Solid State Battery Market Segments

2.4.1 Global Solid State Battery Market

2.5 Solid State Battery Regional Analysis



3. Solid State Battery Product Developments

3.1 Companies Embrace Renewable Energy

3.1.1 Anheuser-Busch

3.2 New 4680 Tesla Batteries Vs. Solid-State Batteries

3.3 Ship Filled with Porsches and Bentleys Has Lithium Batteries Catch Fire

3.3.1 Ship Fire

3.4 Using Light with Batteries



4. Solid State Battery Research and Technology

4.1 Silicon Battery Technology

4.1.1 Silicon Nanowire

4.2 Samsung Develops Solid-State Cell with Silver / LG Researchers Eliminate Carbon and Binders from The Anode

4.3 Amprius Silicon Nanowire Batteries

4.4 ProLogium Core Technologies Ceramic SSBs

4.5 Bollore Group

4.6 Materials for Use as Solid Electrolytes

4.7 Solid Power Solid State Battery Technology

4.8 Japan's Tohoku University Hydride Lithium Superionic Conductor

4.8.1 Complex Hydrides

4.9 Amprius Technologies Stores Lithium in Tiny Silicon Nanowires

4.10 BMW Lithium Metal Battery

4.11 Quantum scope Solid State battery

4.12 Comparing Separator Materials



5. Solid State Battery Company, University, and Government Agency Profiles

5.1 24M

5.2 Amperex Technology Ltd. (CATL)

5.3 Amprius

5.4 Apple

5.5 Aurora

5.6 BASF

5.7 Bettergy

5.8 BOAO Navigator Battery Holding

5.9 Bollore

5.10 BMW

5.11 Bosch

5.12 BYD

5.13 California Energy Commission

5.14 Cymbet

5.15 Dyson / Sakti3

5.16 Enevate

5.17 Enovate

5.18 Factorial Energy

5.19 Ford

5.20 FREYR Battery

5.21 Front Edge Technology

5.22 General Motors Collaborating with LG Energy Solution on Solid State Batteries

5.23 Honda

5.24 Hyundai

5.25 Ilika

5.26 Ion Storage Systems

5.27 Ionic

5.28 Jiawei

5.29 Johnson Battery Technologies

5.30 LG

5.31 Lishen

5.32 Mercedes-Benz

5.33 MIT

5.34 Mitsui Kinzoku

5.35 Mobis Energy

5.36 Mullen Automotive

5.37 Nissan

5.38 Northvolt

5.38.1 Northvolt / Cuberg

5.39 Panasonic

5.40 Pellion

5.41 PolyPlus

5.42 ProLogium

5.43 QuantumScape

5.44 Riverstone Holdings' Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III

5.45 Sony

5.46 Total / Saft

5.47 Sakti3

5.48 Samsung

5.49 SK Innovation

5.50 Schneider Electric

5.51 Seeo

5.52 Sila Nanotechnologies and Enivate

5.53 Sion Power

5.54 SK Innovation

5.55 SolidEnergy Systems

5.56 Solid Power

5.57 Stanford TomKat Center

5.58 Sumitomo Electric Industries

5.59 SUNY

5.60 Tesla

5.61 Thermo Scientific

5.62 Total Energies / Saft

5.63 Toyota

5.64 US Department of Energy

5.65 US Military

5.66 LG / University of California at San Diego

5.67 University of Illinois at Urbana

5.68 University of Texas All-Solid-State Lithium-Ion Battery Cell

5.69 Volkswagen Group

5.70 Wildcat Discovery Technologies

