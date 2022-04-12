The Global Optical Encoder Market is expected to grow by $ 2.20 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 19.07% during the forecast period

New York, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Optical Encoder Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05495873/?utm_source=GNW

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.07% during the forecast period. The report on the optical encoder market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for SMT equipment, growing demand for material handling systems, and increasing demand from automotive industries.

The optical encoder market analysis includes the type and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The optical encoder market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Absolute encoder

• Incremental encoder



By End-user

• Machine tools manufacturers

• Assembly equipment manufacturers

• Consumer electronics and semiconductor equipment manufacturers

• Healthcare equipment manufacturers

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing interest in using drones across numerous applications as one of the prime reasons driving the optical encoder market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing investments in autonomous cars and the growth of industrial IoT will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on optical encoder market covers the following areas:

• Optical encoder market sizing

• Optical encoder market forecast

• Optical encoder market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading optical encoder market vendors that include Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Baumer Holding AG, Bourns Inc., Broadcom Inc., CODECHAMP SA, DR JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH, Fortive Corp., FRABA BV, Grayhill Inc., Gurley Precision Instruments Inc., HONEST SENSOR CORP., Honeywell International Inc., ifm electronic GmbH, Kempston Controls, MEGATRON Elektronik GmbH and Co. KG, Novanta Inc., OMRON Corp., Renishaw Plc, Rockwell Automation Inc., SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC, US Digital Corp., and Yuheng Optics Co. Ltd. Also, the optical encoder market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

