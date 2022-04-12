Brazil Construction Equipment Market Report 2022-2028 Featuring Key Vendors - Caterpillar, Volvo, Komatsu, Sany, JCB, Liebherr, John Deere, & Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group

Dublin, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The construction equipment market in Brazil expects to grow at a CAGR of 6.79% by 2028.
The demand for construction equipment expects to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period. The government's investment in infrastructure, transport, ports, and renewable energy projects in 2021-2022 is likely to have positive impact on the demand for construction equipment in the market.
BRAZIL CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET SEGMENT ANALYSIS
Civil engineering activities in the country are growing due to increased government investments in transport and infrastructure development projects, thereby expecting to drive the demand for construction equipment in the market.
The manufacturing segment accounted for approx. 11.3% of Brazil's GDP in 2020. In 2021, rise in economic activities and FDI investment had a positive impact on the industry.
VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Komatsu continuously invests in core capacities and strategic acquisitions that connect smart, diverse people and cutting-edge technologies to increase their presence in the Brazil construction equipment market.
Key Vendors
- Caterpillar
- Volvo Construction Equipment
- Komatsu
- Sany
- JCB
- Liebherr
- John Deere
- Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd.
Other Prominent Vendors
- Shantui Construction Machinery
- Bomag
- Sunward
- Ammann
- Yanmar manufactures
Distributors Profile
- Tratomaq
- Engepecas
- Extra Group
- Mason Equipamentos
- FW Maquinas
- Noroeste Maquinas Equipamentos LTDA
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1 - Introduction
- Market Snapshot
- Executive Summary
Section 2 - the Market Overview
Economic Scenario, Foreign Direct Investment
Section 3 - Brazil Construction Equipment (Type & Application)
3.1 Brazil Construction Equipment Market by Type (Volume & Value)
3.1.1. Earth Moving Equipment
- Excavator
- Backhoe Loader
- Motor Grader
- Other Earth Moving Equipment (Other Loaders, Bulldozer, Trencher, Etc.)
3.1.2. Road Construction Equipment
- Asphalt Paver
- Road Roller
3.1.3. Material Handling Equipment
- Crane
- Forklift and Telescopic Handler
- Aerial Platform (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom Lifts, Scissor Lifts, Etc)
3.2 Brazil Construction Equipment Market by Application (Volume & Value)
- Construction
- Mining
- Manufacturing
- Others (Power Generation and Utilities, Municipal Corporation Etc)
Section 4: Market Dynamics
Market Drivers, Restraints, Trends, Key Economic Regions in Brazil, Advantage Brazil, FDI in Brazil, Import/Export Trend Analysis, Supply Chain. Covid-19 Impact
Section 5: Technology Development
Advent of Technology
Section 6 - Competitive Landscape
1. Competitive Landscape Overview
2. Major Vendors
3. Other Prominent Vendors
4. Distributors Profile
Section 7 - Quantitative Summary
Section 8 - Report Summary
