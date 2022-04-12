Brazil Construction Equipment Market Report 2022-2028 Featuring Key Vendors - Caterpillar, Volvo, Komatsu, Sany, JCB, Liebherr, John Deere, & Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group

Dublin, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction equipment market in Brazil expects to grow at a CAGR of 6.79% by 2028.



The demand for construction equipment expects to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period. The government's investment in infrastructure, transport, ports, and renewable energy projects in 2021-2022 is likely to have positive impact on the demand for construction equipment in the market.



BRAZIL CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET SEGMENT ANALYSIS

Civil engineering activities in the country are growing due to increased government investments in transport and infrastructure development projects, thereby expecting to drive the demand for construction equipment in the market.



The manufacturing segment accounted for approx. 11.3% of Brazil's GDP in 2020. In 2021, rise in economic activities and FDI investment had a positive impact on the industry.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Komatsu continuously invests in core capacities and strategic acquisitions that connect smart, diverse people and cutting-edge technologies to increase their presence in the Brazil construction equipment market.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS REPORT?

This report is among the few in the market that offers outlook and opportunity analysis forecast in terms of:

Volume (Unit sales)

Moving Equipment

End-User

Value (USD)

Moving Equipment

End-User

Gain competitive intelligence about the economic scenario, advantages in Brazil, significant projects and investments, dynamics, and industry share.

Examples of the latest technologies.

Get presentation-ready format and easy-to-interpret data.

Enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices.

Gain expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on value/volume growth projections of the Brazil construction equipment market share.

Complete supply chain analysis

Get COVID-19 impact analysis of the market

Company Profile of 19 vendors and distributors

Key Vendors

Caterpillar

Volvo Construction Equipment

Komatsu

Sany

JCB

Liebherr

John Deere

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd.

Other Prominent Vendors

Shantui Construction Machinery

Bomag

Sunward

Ammann

Yanmar manufactures

Distributors Profile

Tratomaq

Engepecas

Extra Group

Mason Equipamentos

FW Maquinas

Noroeste Maquinas Equipamentos LTDA

Key Topics Covered:



Section 1 - Introduction

Market Snapshot

Executive Summary

Section 2 - the Market Overview

Economic Scenario, Foreign Direct Investment



Section 3 - Brazil Construction Equipment (Type & Application)

3.1 Brazil Construction Equipment Market by Type (Volume & Value)

3.1.1. Earth Moving Equipment

Excavator

Backhoe Loader

Motor Grader

Other Earth Moving Equipment (Other Loaders, Bulldozer, Trencher, Etc.)

3.1.2. Road Construction Equipment

Asphalt Paver

Road Roller

3.1.3. Material Handling Equipment

Crane

Forklift and Telescopic Handler

Aerial Platform (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom Lifts, Scissor Lifts, Etc)

3.2 Brazil Construction Equipment Market by Application (Volume & Value)

Construction

Mining

Manufacturing

Others (Power Generation and Utilities, Municipal Corporation Etc)

Section 4: Market Dynamics

Market Drivers, Restraints, Trends, Key Economic Regions in Brazil, Advantage Brazil, FDI in Brazil, Import/Export Trend Analysis, Supply Chain. Covid-19 Impact



Section 5: Technology Development

Advent of Technology



Section 6 - Competitive Landscape

1. Competitive Landscape Overview

2. Major Vendors

3. Other Prominent Vendors

4. Distributors Profile



Section 7 - Quantitative Summary



Section 8 - Report Summary

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7xyo32