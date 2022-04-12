Bahrain Data Center Market Investment Report 2022-2027: Bahrain, Manama, Hamala and Aksar are the Leading Data Center Markets and are Expected to Witness Majority of Investments

Dublin, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bahrain Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Bahrain data center market size will grow at a CAGR of 11.29% during 2022-2027.
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Bahrain Data Center Market Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities Report
A business-friendly environment, a strong regulatory framework, digitalization driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, deployment of 5G, and the introduction of the Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL) are some factors driving the Bahrain data center market.
In Bahrain, Manama, Hamala and Aksar are the leading data center markets, and are expected to witness majority of the investment in the forecast period as well.
BAHRAIN DATA CENTER MARKET SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS
In Bahrain, local enterprises, businesses, bank institutions, and international companies are some of the end-users for colocation services. In April 2021, National Bank of Bahrain announced its plans to migrate IT operations to Batelco's data center in Hamala.
VENDOR ANALYSIS
Telecom operators, including Batelco, Zain, and stc are the major colocation operators in the Bahrain market. Cloud service providers such as AWS and Tencent Cloud will further expand the market. Other global operators also expect to enter the country.
KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- HPE
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- Oracle
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- AECOM
- Dar
- Hill International
- Linesight
- Mace
- Specialist Technical Services (STS Group)
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Airedale International Air Conditioning
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Eaton
- Legrand
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Siemens
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Batelco (Bahrain Telecommunications Company)
- Zain
- Tencent Cloud
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Bahrain
- 3+ Unique Data Center Properties
- Data Center It Load Capacity
- Data Center White Floor Area Space
- Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities
- Cities Covered
- Manama
- Other Cities
Chapter 2 Investment Opportunities in Bahrain
- Data Center Investments
- Investment by Area
- Investment by Power Capacity
Chapter 3 Data Center Colocation Market in Bahrain
- Colocation Services Market in Bahrain
- Retail Colocation
- Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-Ons
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Trends
- Market Restraints
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation
- IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast
Chapter 6 Tier Standard Investment
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Chapter 7 Key Market Participants
- It Infrastructure Providers
- Construction Contractors
- Support Infrastructure Providers
- Data Center Investors
Chapter 8 Appendix
