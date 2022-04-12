Bahrain Data Center Market Investment Report 2022-2027: Bahrain, Manama, Hamala and Aksar are the Leading Data Center Markets and are Expected to Witness Majority of Investments

Dublin, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bahrain Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Bahrain data center market size will grow at a CAGR of 11.29% during 2022-2027.

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Bahrain Data Center Market Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities Report



A business-friendly environment, a strong regulatory framework, digitalization driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, deployment of 5G, and the introduction of the Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL) are some factors driving the Bahrain data center market.



In Bahrain, Manama, Hamala and Aksar are the leading data center markets, and are expected to witness majority of the investment in the forecast period as well.

BAHRAIN DATA CENTER MARKET SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

In Bahrain, local enterprises, businesses, bank institutions, and international companies are some of the end-users for colocation services. In April 2021, National Bank of Bahrain announced its plans to migrate IT operations to Batelco's data center in Hamala.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Telecom operators, including Batelco, Zain, and stc are the major colocation operators in the Bahrain market. Cloud service providers such as AWS and Tencent Cloud will further expand the market. Other global operators also expect to enter the country.



KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

HPE

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Oracle

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

Dar

Hill International

Linesight

Mace

Specialist Technical Services (STS Group)

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Legrand

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Siemens

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Batelco (Bahrain Telecommunications Company)

Zain

Tencent Cloud

