The Colocation and Managed Hosting Services Market is expected to grow by $ 52.47 bn during 2022-2026 decelrating at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period

47 bn during 2022-2026 decelrating at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. Our report on the colocation and managed hosting services market in North America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current regional market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in the adoption of cloud-based storage services, growth in investments in the construction of data centers, and growing demand for colocation data centers from SMEs.

The colocation and managed hosting services market in North America analysis include end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The colocation and managed hosting services market in North America is segmented as below:

By End-user

• BFSI

• Communication and IT

• Manufacturing

• Government and public sector

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• US

• Canada

• Mexico



This study identifies the increasing focus on data center consolidation as one of the prime reasons driving the colocation and managed hosting services market in North America growth during the next few years. Also, the growing adoption of software-defined data centers and the emergence of containerized and micro-mobile data centers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the colocation and managed hosting services market in North America covers the following areas:

• Colocation and managed hosting services market in North America sizing

• Colocation and managed hosting services market in North America forecast

• Colocation and managed hosting services market in North America industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading colocation and managed hosting services market in North America vendors that include 360Quadrants, American Tower Corp., AT and T Inc., China Telecom Corp. Ltd., Cogent Communications Holdings Inc., Colocation America, CyrusOne Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Iron Mountain Inc., Kyocera Corp., QTS Realty Trust Inc., Serverwala Cloud Data Centers Pvt. Ltd., Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., Sungard Availability Services LP, TeraGo Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Wow Technologies Inc., and Lumen Technologies Inc. Also, the colocation and managed hosting services market in North America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

