UPDATE -- Neurowyzr Announces Strategic Collaboration With Singapore National Employers Federation on Brain Capital Education and Consultancy Services

SINGAPORE, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Neurowyzr, the Singapore brain capital company with a vision to optimize employee brain health and performance, announced a strategic collaboration with the Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF) on brain capital education and consultancy services. A first in Singapore to focus on corporate brain health, the collaboration aims to empower SNEF members to grow their organisational brain capital for the benefit of their employees and organization.



Under the terms of the collaboration, Neurowyzr will provide SNEF corporate members with training programs on various topics within the sphere of workplace brain health, such as the Neuroscience of Leadership, and Brain Capital Ambassador training for managers. Neurowyzr will also work closely with SNEF on providing expert consultancy services to SNEF members to build a happy, resilient and innovative local workforce.

Stephen Yee, Deputy Executive Director of SNEF, commented, “Covid 19 has placed tremendous strain on Singapore companies and workers. We have seen how mental health issues can negatively affect employee performance. SNEF recognizes the importance of approaching brain health holistically, to cover both cognitive and mental health. We are excited to work in partnership with Neurowyzr to provide training and brain health expertise to employers. We want to help Singapore employers build long-term strategies to grow organizational brain capital so that they can innovate and thrive.”



Pang Sze Yunn, CEO, Neurowyzr, commented, “As the Singapore economy becomes more knowledge intensive and complex, there has never been a more pressing time for employers to consider how their workforce can operate at peak brain performance. By objectively measuring brain capabilities and supporting employees to enhance their brain health using a digital platform and software as a service, we will help SNEF member companies unlock individual and organization potential using neuroscience.”

About Neurowyzr

Neurowyzr is a brain capital company using the latest thinking in neuroscience to optimize employee brain health and performance. Built by neuroscientists and powered by advanced analytics and AI, Neurowyzr offers a digital platform and software as a service to unlock the potential of individuals and organizations. Neurowyzr has supported leading organisations in Asia in growing their brain capital to build stronger, more resilient and innovative teams. To find out more about Neurowyzr, please visit Neurowyzr.com or follow Neurowyzr on LinkedIn.

About SNEF

The Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF) is a trade union of employers. Our mission is to advance tripartism and enhance labour market flexibility to enable employers to implement responsible employment practices for sustainable growth. SNEF has a membership of over 3,300 companies with a combined workforce of over 800,000. For more information, please visit www.snef.org.sg