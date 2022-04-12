Global Oil Downstream Activities Market Report (2022 to 2031) - Featuring Royal Dutch Shell, BP and Chevron Among Others

Dublin, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil Downstream Activities Global Market Report 2022, By Type, Fraction, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global hydraulic workover unit market.



Major players in the oil downstream activities market are Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, BP Plc, and Chevron.



The global oil downstream activities market is expected to grow from $2,538.57 billion in 2021 to $2,884.23 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $4,712.92 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.1%.



The oil downstream activities market consists of sales of the post extraction activities for crude oil and natural gas by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that provide post extraction activities for crude oil and natural gas, including refined petroleum products manufacturing and asphalt, lubricating oil and grease manufacturing.



The main types of oil downstream activities are refined petroleum products manufacturing, asphalt, lubricating oil and grease manufacturing. Refined petroleum products manufacturing include transformation and refining of crude oil into useful products such as gasoline (petrol), diesel fuel, asphalt base, fuel oils, heating oil, kerosene, liquefied petroleum gas, and petroleum naphtha. The different fractions include light distillates, middle distillates, heavy oils and is used in various applications such as crude petroleum comprises, natural gas extraction comprises



North America was the largest region in the oil downstream activities market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the oil downstream activities market. The regions covered in the oil downstream activities market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Refineries are increasingly adopting carbon capture and storage techniques to reduce CO2 emission levels in the atmosphere. This technique involves trapping of CO2 at its emission source and transporting it to a different storage location which is actively monitored and measured. This way CO2 is isolated from the atmosphere, thereby reducing emission levels.



The countries covered in the oil downstream activities market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Oil Downstream Activities Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Oil Downstream Activities Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Oil Downstream Activities Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Oil Downstream Activities Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Oil Downstream Activities Market Trends And Strategies



8. Oil Downstream Activities Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Oil Downstream Activities Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Oil Downstream Activities Market, 2021, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Oil Downstream Activities Market, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Oil Downstream Activities Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Oil Downstream Activities Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Oil Downstream Activities Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Refined Petroleum Products Manufacturing

Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Manufacturing

10.2. Global Oil Downstream Activities Market, Segmentation By Fraction, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Light Distillates

Middle Distillates

Heavy Oi

10.3. Global Oil Downstream Activities Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Crude Petroleum Comprises

Natural Gas Extraction Comprises



11. Oil Downstream Activities Market Segments

11.1. Global Refined Petroleum Products Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Diesel; Gasoline; Fuel Oil; Kerosene; Others - Refined Petroleum Products Manufacturing

11.2. Global Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Asphalt; Other Petroleum Products



12. Oil Downstream Activities Market Metrics

12.1. Oil Downstream Activities Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2016-2026, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Oil Downstream Activities Market Expenditure, 2016-2026, Global

