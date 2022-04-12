The Global Vertical Farming Technologies Market is expected to grow by $ 8.52 tn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 24.74% during the forecast period

New York, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vertical Farming Technologies Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05445215/?utm_source=GNW

74% during the forecast period. Our report on the vertical farming technologies market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a growing focus on reducing labor costs for farming, growth in investments and funding, and a growing need to meet the rising demand for food products.

The vertical farming technologies market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The vertical farming technologies market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Hydroponics

• Aeroponics

• Aquaponics



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing inclination toward technologies that offer water-saving and energy-saving benefits as one of the prime reasons driving the vertical farming technologies market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing inclination toward vertical farming technologies with automated systems, and growing inclination toward vertical farming technologies with patented systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the vertical farming technologies market covers the following areas:

• Vertical farming technologies market sizing

• Vertical farming technologies market forecast

• Vertical farming technologies market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vertical farming technologies market vendors that include 4D Bios Inc., AeroFarms LLC, Agrilution Systems GmbH, ALTIUS FARMS, Bowery Farming Inc., Eden Green Technology, Freight Farms Inc., Gronska Stadsodling, Grow Pod Solutions, GrowUp Farms Ltd., Hort Americas LLC, IGS Ltd., Indoor Urban Farming GmbH, Koninklijke Philips NV, SANANBIO, Sky Greens, Swegreens, Urban Crop Solutions, Vertical Farm Systems Pty Ltd, and Vertical Future Ltd. Also, the vertical farming technologies market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

