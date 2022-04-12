The Global Robotics Market is expected to grow by $ 901.83 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 15.21% during the forecast period

New York, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Robotics Market in the Entertainment Industry 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442822/?utm_source=GNW

83 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 15.21% during the forecast period. Our report on the robotics market in the entertainment industry market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the integration of robotic software with animation software, high precision and repeatability of robotic cameras, and collaboration between market vendors and other companies.

The robotics market in the entertainment industry market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The robotics market in the entertainment industry market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Filmmaking

• Broadcasting

• Promotional events

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing use of robotic cameras in sports coverage as one of the prime reasons driving the robotics market in the entertainment industry market growth during the next few years. Also, robots in commercial applications and the rising adoption of collaborative robots will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading robotics markets in the entertainment industry market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Fischerwerke GmbH and Co. KG, Hitachi Ltd., Innovation First International Inc., Kirkbi AS, Microsoft Corp., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Mo-Sys Engineering Ltd., Motorized Precision LLC, Nikon Corp., Ross Video Ltd., Shotoku Ltd., Staubli International AG, and Toyota Industries Corp. Also, the robotics market in the entertainment industry market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

