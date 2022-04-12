France: Data Centre Market Landscape Report 2022-2026 Featuring Equinix Data Centre, Interxion Data Centre, & Scaleway DC3 Data Centre

Dublin, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France: Data Centre Landscape - 2022 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



There are over 150 third-party Data Centre facilities in France with 3/4 of these being in the capital Paris.



Data Centre development capacity in Paris remains constrained - offers limited opportunities for new Data Centre development, as power, land and fibre development is restricted. Other French cities like Marseille have become established as a unique content hub, with three major facilities.



France remains the fourth largest Data Centre market in Europe, behind the UK, Germany and the Netherlands. The analyst forecasts a growth of 42% and 43% in m2 and MW respectively over the coming four years.

This new report covers the French Data Centre Market and provides the latest information on all of the key issues for Data Centre Providers including the following:

The key third party Data Centre Providers and Facilities

Data Centre raised floor space forecast from 2022 to 2026

DCCP (Data Centre Customer Power) forecast from 2022 to 2026

Data Centre Power Costs (in per kWH)

Data Centre geographical city clusters

Data Centre Pricing forecast from 2020 to 2024 (in rack space, m2 & p/ kW rentals)

Public Cloud and Data Centre Revenues - 2022 to 2026

The key Data Centre Trends & Data Centre Outlook

About the French Data Centre Market



Key Topics Covered:

Methodology

Acquisitions/Mergers 2019 to to-date

Data Centre Development in France

Summary Box - French Data Centre Landscape Summary

Data Centre third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in France

The Key French Data Centre Provider Profiles

French Data Centre raised floor space forecast - in m2 (2022 to 2026)

French Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast - in MW (2022 to 2026)

French Data Centre Power - in Euro per kWH

The Key French Data Centre Clusters

French Data Centre Pricing - in rack space, m2 space & per kW rentals (2022 to 2026)

French Data Centre Revenues - in millions of Euro pa (2022 to 2026)

French Public Cloud Revenues - in millions of Euro pa (2022 to 2026)

The Key Trends in the French Data Centre Market

The French Data Centre Outlook

Companies Mentioned

Equinix Data Centre

Interxion Data Centre

Scaleway DC3 Data Centre

