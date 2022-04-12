Worldwide Citric Acid Industry to 2027 - Key Drivers and Restraints

Dublin, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Citric Acid Market Outlook to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides deep insight into the Industrial market's current and future state across various regions. The study comprehensively analyses the Citric Acids market by segmenting based on the By Types (Citric Acid Crystals, Citric Acid Powder, Others), By Form (Anhydrous, Monohydrate, Others), By Application (Food, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Soap & Detergent, Electroplating, Agriculture, Others) and Geography (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle-East and Africa).

The report examines the market drivers and restraints and the impact of Covid-19 on the market growth in detail. The study covers and includes emerging market trends, developments, opportunities, and challenges in the industry. This report also covers extensively researched competitive landscape sections with prominent companies and profiles, including their market shares and projects.



Citric Acid is a white, crystalline, water-soluble tricarboxylic acid having a solid acidic taste found in many fruits, particularly limes and lemons, used as an intermediate in the metabolism of carbohydrates. It is among many molecules involved in the physiological oxidation of lipids, proteins, and carbohydrates to carbon dioxide and water.

According to the publisher, the global Citric Acid market is expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecasted period. Factors like increasing the use of Citric Acid in the food industry, Citric Acid aids in the preservation of canned and jar goods over extended periods are expected to drive the global Citric Acids market.

Further, Citric Acid is mainly used as an exfoliator in the personal care industry, and antioxidants in skincare products are projected to drive the Global Citric Acids Market. Furthermore, Citric Acid is used as an excipient in drug preparations in the pharmaceutical industry. It is used as a preservative for medicine is expected to drive the Global Citric Acids Market. However, numbness or tingling sensations, swelling or rapid weight gain, muscle twitching or cramps, fast or slow heart rate, confusion or mood changes, bloody or tarry stools, severe stomach pain, ongoing diarrhea, or seizure are all severe side effects of citric acid, potassium citrate, and sodium citrate, which is expected to hinder the future market growth of Citric Acid.



Citric Acid is mainly employed as a flavoring and preservation ingredient, particularly in soft drinks and sweets, due to its acidic, sour taste. It is commonly used in cosmetic chemical peels, acne therapies, and various skincare products. It is also utilized as a disinfectant to stabilize or preserve pharmaceuticals. Many detergent products, such as laundry soap and liquids, contain citric acid powder to maintain an alkaline pH, which aids the surfactants cleansers to work more effectively. It is used in electroplating as a complexing agent and in agriculture to control the pH level of crops.



The Food Industry is the primary and vital consumer of Citric Acid and is estimated to drive the global demand. Citric Acid's acidic pH makes it beneficial as a food preservative and helps retain the color of food by significantly slowing oxidation, driving the Global Citric Acids market.

The Asia-Pacific region is on its way to becoming the global leader in the production and consumption of Citric Acids, with most of the consumption in countries like China and India. Food and beverages use an estimated 70% of manufactured citric Acid, pharmaceutical, and dietary supplements use 20%, and the remaining 10% goes into cleaning agents. The demand for Citric Acid is increasing in the food industry due to the increasing population.

Citric Acid is used to preserve jam, jellies, candy, canned goods, and even meat products as bacteria cannot develop in an acidic environment, driving the global market. With an increasingly sophisticated lifestyle, there has been an increased demand for the personal care industry. Citric Acid is used in exfoliating formulations to remove dead skin cells and dirt to reveal fresh, softer, smoother skin is expected to drive the global Citric Acids market. Citric Acid is used as an acidulant to control pH in the pharmaceutical industry.

It works as an anticoagulant by chelating calcium in the blood and is expected to drive the global Citric Acids market. In the soap & detergent industry, Citric Acid is added to the lye solution to create sodium or potassium citrate, which protects the lather from metal ions to produce full, bubbly, and long-lasting lather, increasing the demand for Citric Acid. An article uses an aqueous copper salt-citric acid solution for copper electroplating. Citric Acid is the primary complexing agent for the copper ion, driving the Citric Acid market. Citric Acid acts as a natural fungal agent in the agriculture industry and helps obtain a better and high-quality crop, driving the global market for Citric Acid. Therefore, mentioned factors have made the Asia Pacific region a vital area for the development of Citric Acids.



Some of the market's key players are Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Cargill, Inc,Tate & Lyle PLC and Kenko Corporation among others.



