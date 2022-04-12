The Global Explosion Proof Motors Market is expected to grow by $ 389.23 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 4.14% during the forecast period

New York, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Explosion Proof Motors Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05439271/?utm_source=GNW

14% during the forecast period. Our report on the explosion-proof motors market provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increasing number of initiatives to develop energy-efficient motors, growth in investments in the chemical and petrochemical industry, and stringent regulations for the use of explosion-proof equipment in hazardous environments.

The explosion-proof motors market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The explosion-proof motors market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Oil and gas

• Chemicals and petrochemicals

• Metals and mining

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of compact explosion-proof motors as one of the prime reasons driving the explosion-proof motors market growth during the next few years. Also, high demand for customized explosion-proof motors and process industries prone to explosions due to combustible dust will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the explosion-proof motors market covers the following areas:

• Explosion proof motors market sizing

• Explosion proof motors market forecast

• Explosion proof motors market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading explosion proof motors market vendors that include ABB Ltd., BK POWER SYSTEMS, Brook Crompton Group, General Electric Co., Hoyer Motors, HYOSUNG TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., JIANGSU DAZHONG ELECTRICAL APPLIANCE Co. Ltd., Kollmorgen Corp., Lafert North America Inc., Meidensha Corp., Nidec Corp., Regal Rexnord Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Shaanxi Lite Simo Motor Technology Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, TECO-Westinghouse, Toshiba Corp., WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA, Wolong Electric Group, and Wuxi Xian Explosion-proof Motor Co. Ltd. Also, the explosion-proof motors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

