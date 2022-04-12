Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Market Worth USD 2502710 million by 2028 | Share, Rapid Growth, Technologies, Development Strategy, Business Prospect, Development Strategy | Key Players, Top Countries, Types, and Applications

Pune, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Market report is expert study that can deliver you with an elaborate analysis of the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG). The report covers information about top players, projected size of the market, data and figures to update about where opportunities are in the market, competitor analysis and vendor information. Also, it offers a complete analysis of the key market dynamics, with growth drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities and trends. Furthermore, receive exact details and statistics associated to Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) market and its key factors such as revenue, growth, compound annual growth, year-over-year developments, consumption, and production.

According to our researcher latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) market size is estimated to be worth USD 2052860 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 2502710 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.9% during review period.

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

LOreal SA

Colgate-Palmolive

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Kellogg Company

Nestle

Pepsi

Coca-Cola

Carlsberg A/S

Diageo

Heineken NV

AB InBev

Kweichow Moutai

Keurig Dr Pepper

Campbell Soup Company

Market Segmentation:

Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) market report delivers study of the key trends in each sub-segment of the worldwide Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) report, with estimates for development at the global, regional and country level and categorized the market based on product type, applications, regions.

Market segment by Type, covers

Food and Beverage

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Household Supplies

Others

Market segment by Application, can be divided into

In-Stores

Online Sales

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

