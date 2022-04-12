Global Core Banking Solutions Markets Report 2022-2027 Featuring Google, C-Edge Technologies, Finastra, Microsoft, Oracle, & SAP

Dublin, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Core Banking Solutions Market (2022-2027) by Type, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Core Banking Solutions Market is estimated to be USD 13.6 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 28.94 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.3%.



Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Core Banking Solutions Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service.

Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario.

Some of the companies covered in this report are Google Inc., C-Edge Technologies Ltd., Finastra, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE. etc

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score.

The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Core Banking Solutions Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company.

The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses Global Core Banking Solutions Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size, Segmentations and Outlook



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Automation in the Banking

4.1.2 Focus on Offering Value-Added Services

4.1.3 Increase in Trend of Buy-Now-Pay-Later

4.1.4 Rise in Government Initiatives Toward Adoption of Digital Platforms

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Complex and Expensive System

4.2.2 Excessive Reliance on Technology

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Specialized Applications of AI, Blockchain, Big Data

4.3.2 The Emergence of Several Next-Generation Banks

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Lack of Awareness about Modern Banking Technologies

4.4.2 Data Security and Privacy Concerns Due to Increasing Cyber-Attacks

4.4.3 Lack of Appropriate Software Selection Methodology



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Core Banking Solutions Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Enterprise Consumer Solutions

6.3 Loans

6.4 Deposits

6.5 Others



7 Global Core Banking Solutions Market, By Deployment Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.2 On Premises

7.3 Cloud



8 Global Core Banking Solutions Market, By Enterprise Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small Size Enterprise

8.3 Medium Size Enterprise

8.4 Large Size Enterprise



9 Global Core Banking Solutions Market, By End-User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Banks

9.3 Credit Union and Community Banks

9.4 Others



