Crowdfunding Market Worth USD 28920 Million by 2022-2027 | Size, Shares, Growth, Revenue | Key Players, Top Regions, Types, Applications | Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers, Trends, Business Strategies

Crowdfunding is a type of Alternative Lending that funding a project or venture by raising small amounts of money from a large number of people, typically via the Internet.

The global Crowdfunding market size is projected to reach USD 28920 million by 2028, from USD 13640 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2022-2028.

Kickstarter

Indiegogo

GoFundMe

Fundable

Crowdcube

GoGetFunding

Patreon

Crowdfunder

CircleUp

AngelList

DonorsChoose

Crowdfunder UK

FundRazr

Companisto

Campfire

Milaap

Crowdo

CrowdPlus

Modian

Idianchou

Alibaba

Jingdong

Suning

Crowdfunding are mainly classified into the following types: reward-based crowdfunding, equity crowdfunding, donation and other. Reward-based crowdfunding is the most widely used type which takes up about 74% of the total sales in 2019.

Segment by Type

Reward-based Crowdfunding

Equity Crowdfunding

Donation and Other

Segment by Application

Cultural Industries

Technology

Product

Healthcare

Other

China is the largest region of Crowdfunding in the world, China market took up about 37% the global market in 2019, while Europe and United States were about 17%, 32%.

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

