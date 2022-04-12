Field Hockey Equipment Market Worth USD 7348.7 mn 2022-2028 | Growth, Size, Share, Revenue | Manufactures, Top Regions, Types, Applications | Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers, Trends

Pune, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Field Hockey Equipment Market report delivers a complete overview of key components like drivers, limitations, historic and current trends, technical development, and future growth. Research report contains company analysis, size, share, revenue and sales of the company, current advancements. Field Hockey Equipment market analysis also focuses on the global key top industry players in the market, with details such as company profiles, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue.

Field hockey is a team sport played on a grass or turf field. It is played using hockey sticks to shoot the ball and protective gear. International Hockey Federation (FIH) is the governing body of the sport. It also manages and develops international field hockey tournaments across the globe. Euro Hockey League (EHL) is considered to be the biggest professional league in the world. The Olympics and Hockey World Cup are considered to be the highest national teams' competition.

This report focuses on global and United States Field Hockey Equipment market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Field Hockey Equipment market size is estimated to be worth US$ 6411.5 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 7348.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.3% during the review period.

The top players are concentrating mostly on technical developments in order to increase efficiency. The long-term growth patterns for this market can be taken by continuing the current development progresses and financial strength to participate in the best strategies.

By Company

Adidas

Grays

Gryphon Hockey

OBO

TK Hockey

ATLAS Hockey

Dita

JDH

Kookaburra

MALIK

Mazon Hockey

Osaka Hockey

Princess Sportsgear

Ritual Hockey

STX

Segment by Type

Sticks

Shoes

Protective Gears

Other

Segment by Application

Specialty and Sports Shops

Department and Discount Stores

Online Retail

Other

Field Hockey Equipment market reports offers key study on the market position of the Field Hockey Equipment manufacturers with facts and figures, definition, expert opinions and the latest expansionsthrough the globe. The report also calculates the market size, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share, cost structure and growth rate.

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

