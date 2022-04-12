The Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market is expected to grow by $ 4.61 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 12.52% during the forecast period

New York, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05401897/?utm_source=GNW

52% during the forecast period. Our report on the radiofrequency ablation devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growth of geriatric population, growing demand for MI procedures, and technological advances in RF ablation.

The radiofrequency ablation devices market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The radiofrequency ablation devices market is segmented as below:

By Product

• RF ablation consumables

• RF ablation systems

• RF ablation catheters



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing M&A activity as one of the prime reasons driving the radiofrequency ablation devices market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing demand for RF ablation for pain management and the emergence of robotic navigation technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on radiofrequency ablation devices market covers the following areas:

• Radiofrequency ablation devices market sizing

• Radiofrequency ablation devices market forecast

• Radiofrequency ablation devices market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading radiofrequency ablation devices market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, AngioDynamics Inc., Arthrex Inc., AtriCure Inc., Avanos Medical Inc., BIOTRONIK SE and Co KG, Bramsys Industria e Comercio Ltda., Conmed Corp., Epimed International Inc., F Care Systems NV, Hologic Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., OSYPKA AG, RF Medical Co. Ltd., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., and Venclose Inc. Also, the radiofrequency ablation devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

