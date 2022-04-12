The Global Integrally Geared Centrifugal Compressor Market is expected to grow by $ 492.79 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 5.85% during the forecast period

New York, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Integrally Geared Centrifugal Compressor Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05401843/?utm_source=GNW

79 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 5.85% during the forecast period. Our report on the integrally geared centrifugal compressor market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand from the oil and gas industry, the increasing need for energy-efficient compressor systems, and the growing importance of increasing the efficiency of machinery and reducing operational costs.

The integrally geared centrifugal compressor market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The integrally geared centrifugal compressor market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Oil and gas

• Industrial gases

• Chemical and petrochemical

• Power generation

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing R and D and M and A (merger and acquisitions) as one of the prime reasons driving the integrally geared centrifugal compressor market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing use of tier-4 engines and the increasing prevalence of carbon capture plants will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the integrally geared centrifugal compressor market covers the following areas:

• Integrally geared centrifugal compressor market sizing

• Integrally geared centrifugal compressor market forecast

• Integrally geared centrifugal compressor market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading integrally geared centrifugal compressor market vendors that include Atlas Copco AB, Cryostar, FS ELLIOTT Co. LLC, Fusheng Co. Ltd., Gardner Denver Inc., General Electric Co., Hanwha Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Howden Group Ltd., IHI Corp., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KNM Group Berhad, Kobe Steel Ltd., MAN Energy Solutions SE, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Siemens Energy AG, and Sundyne LLC. Also, the integrally geared centrifugal compressor market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

