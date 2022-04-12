The Construction Aggregates Market is expected to grow by 506.97 mn MT during 2022-2026 decelerating at a CAGR of 3.89% during the forecast period

New York, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Construction Aggregates Market in US 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05387082/?utm_source=GNW

89% during the forecast period. Our report on the construction aggregates market in the US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising construction activities in the US, increasing investments in railway infrastructure, and consolidation in the construction aggregate industry in the US.

The construction aggregates market in the US analysis includes product and End-user segments.



The construction aggregates market in the US is segmented as below:

By Product

• Crushed stone

• Sand and gravel



By End-user

• Non-building

• Residential

• Non-residential



This study identifies the rising construction activities in the USas one of the prime reasons driving the construction aggregates market in the US growth during the next few years. A



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the construction aggregates market in the US covers the following areas:

• Construction aggregates market in the US sizing

• Construction aggregates market in the US forecast

• Construction aggregates market in the US industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading construction aggregates market in the US vendors that include CEMEX SAB de CV, CRH Plc, Granite Construction Inc., HeidelbergCement AG, LafargeHolcim Ltd., Martin Marietta Materials Inc., MDU Resources Group Inc., Rogers Group Inc., Taiheiyo Cement Corp., and Vulcan Materials Co. Also, the construction aggregates market in the US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05387082/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________