The Global Plant-based Water Market is expected to grow by $ 12.96 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 25.05% during the forecast period

05% during the forecast period. Our report on the plant-based water market provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by new product launches, marketing initiatives for promoting plant-based waters, and packaging innovations.

The plant-based water market analysis includes product type segment and geographic landscape.



The plant-based water market is segmented as below:

By Product Type

• Coconut Water

• Maple Water

• Other Plant-based Water



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising demand for organic plant-based water as one of the prime reasons driving the plant-based water market growth during the next few years. Also, the preference for sparkling plant-based water, and the growing popularity of plant-based water in foodservice chains will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on plant-based water market covers the following areas:

• Plant-based water market sizing

• Plant-based water market forecast

• Plant-based water market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading plant-based water market vendors that include Alibi, Caliwater LLC, Caribe Juice, Danone SA, Drink Simple, Genius Juice, HappyTree Maple Water, Harmless Harvest Inc., Maple 3, Nestle SA, Nordic Koivu Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Rebel Kitchen, Sibberi, Steaz, SunOpta Inc., The Tetra Laval Group, and The Vita Coco Co. Also, the plant-based water market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

