The Global Smart Gun Market is expected to grow by $ 98.74 mn during 2022-2026 decelerating at a CAGR of 6.08% during the forecast period

New York, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Gun Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377672/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on smart gun market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by modernization of law enforcement capabilities, advancement in smart gun technology, and conversion of conventional guns into smart guns.

The smart gun market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.



The smart gun market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• RFID

• Biometrics



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the use of 3D (3 dimensional) printing technology and composite materials as one of the prime reasons driving the smart gun market growth during the next few years. Also, regulatory mandates that restrict unauthorized use of gun technology and growing concern over individual self-defense will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on smart gun market covers the following areas:

• Smart gun market sizing

• Smart gun market forecast

• Smart gun market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart gun market vendors that include Biofire Technologies Inc., Identilock LLC, Lodestar Works Inc., O.F. Mossberg & Sons Inc., SimonsVoss Technologies GmbH, and Smart Gunz LLC. Also, the smart gun market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377672/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________