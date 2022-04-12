Michelle Jaeger Appointed President of DAS Health

TAMPA, Fla., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAS Health Ventures, LLC (DAS Health), an industry leader in health IT and business solutions services, announced that Michelle Jaeger has been appointed as the company’s President, in addition to her role as Chief Operating Officer.



“I am proud to be formally passing the baton to Michelle to lead the company during this next phase of our growth,” explained David Schlaifer, who will continue in his role as the company’s Chief Executive Officer. “Michelle’s career history and broad healthcare experience uniquely position her to be President of DAS Health. I am proud to work closely with her to continue building upon our company’s success.”

Jaeger joined DAS Health in May 2021, and since then, she has successfully led all client-facing operations, including the organization’s extensive technology offerings which encompass MSP, cloud hosting, security, and compliance. She also has accountability for the client success team as well as the broad administrative services and product offerings designed to support both practice and enterprise healthcare clients. During her decades-long career, she has served in numerous senior leadership roles, most recently as Senior Vice President of Global Growth for UnitedHealthcare where she successfully transformed growth for the insurance and care delivery business in Brazil. Prior to that position, she held the role of Senior Vice President of OptumRx Client Management and Executive Director at Medco Health Solutions – now Express Scripts. Throughout her career, Mrs. Jaeger has been driven by a passion to improve the healthcare experience for all parties involved.

“I am honored to be appointed President of DAS Health and look forward to continuing our mission to expand opportunities for our clients while affecting real change in healthcare,” said Mrs. Jaeger. “I am delighted to be part of a company that is unparalleled in its ability to provide clinicians with technology and business solutions to provide better clinical, operational, and financial outcomes for their organizations. Together with our team, I look forward to leading DAS Health to continued success in the years ahead.”

About DAS Health

DAS Health, a Sheridan Capital Partners portfolio company, has been a leading provider of Health IT and business solutions and a trusted consultant to independent and enterprise physician groups, hospitals and healthcare systems across North America since 2003, and has been recognized as an Inc 5000 fastest growing company for a record nine times. Headquartered in Tampa, FL, with regional offices in Nevada, New Hampshire, Ohio and Texas, and employees in 22 states, DAS delivers superior Information Technology, MSP managed IT, cloud hosting, RCM medical billing, value-based care, patient engagement, compliance, and practice management solutions for over 30,000 users nationwide impacting patients comprising over 5% of the US population. It includes representation and support of dozens of various Practice Management and EHR platforms, including as a NextGen® Premier Partner and the largest reseller of Aprima® and e-MDs solutions. Visit DAShealth.com to learn more.

NextGen® is a registered trademarks of QSI Management, LLC. Aprima® is a registered trademark of Aprima Medical Software, Inc., an eMDs Company; eMDs is a trademark of eMDs, Inc.