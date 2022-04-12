Raxium Selects ClassOne Solstice® S4 Electroplating System to Develop Advanced microLED Displays for Augmented/Virtual Reality Applications

KALISPELL, Mont., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClassOne Technology, a leading global provider of advanced electroplating and wet processing tools for microelectronics manufacturing, today announced it has shipped a Solstice® S4 single-wafer plating system to prominent microLED startup Raxium (Fremont, Calif.) for development and manufacture of microLED displays. Raxium’s innovative monolithic RGB microLED technology, specifically designed for applications such as augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) systems, has reportedly achieved performance efficiency more than five times greater than the previously published world record.

microLEDs are fabricated from non-silicon compound semiconductors and require many thousands of sub-100-micron devices for each end product. This material/quantity combination heightens the need to maximize device yields and performance by leveraging the high plating rates and throughput of the best-in-class Solstice platform. This proven technology has established ClassOne as a leading plating-equipment provider for the burgeoning microLED space, which research firm MarketsandMarkets projects will reach more than US$21 billion by 2027 – a CAGR of 81.5 percent.

“Raxium is at the forefront of microLED development,” said ClassOne CEO Byron Exarcos. “We view their advanced display technology as instrumental to delivering the highest quality next-generation AR/VR devices, and we look forward to collaborating with them to help drive the next phase of their product development.”

“ClassOne shares Raxium’s passion for pushing the boundaries of science and technology to create solutions that transform how we interact with the world around us,” said Craig Peters, CEO of Raxium. “Their Solstice plating system will play an important role as we drive toward high-volume production ramp of our ultra-bright, ultra-high-performance microDisplays.”

About Raxium

Founded in 2017, Raxium is on the cutting edge of bringing monolithic integration, the foundation underpinning Moore's Law, to microLEDs, enabling a new class of smaller and more powerful display products, ranging from augmented and virtual reality micro-displays to life-size panel-based light field arrays. For more information, visit www.raxium.com.

About ClassOne Technology

ClassOne Technology is a leading provider of advanced electroplating and wet processing systems for semiconductor and microelectronic device manufacturing around the world. Its advanced IP portfolio comprises highly customized, cost-effective processing solutions for critical wafer processes used to manufacture compound semiconductor devices for the photonics, power, 5G, microLED and MEMS markets. With tools installed in leading-edge fabs and research organizations worldwide, ClassOne’s flagship Solstice® platform is highly configurable, comprising fully and semi-automated electroplating and wet processing applications with the industry’s most competitive ROI. For more information, please visit classone.com.

