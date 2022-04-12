North America clinical trials market size to reach a valuation of USD 29.6 Bn by 2027

Pune, India, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, that growing need for effective medications and treatments coupled with technological advancements in this domain have aided the expansion of North America clinical trials market in the recent years.





The research literature highlights historic as well as current statistics to deliver reliable projections concerning growth rate, revenue, sales, and other critical metrics. A comprehensive segmental analysis is provided to render a clear view of the overall size and scope of the business sphere. Further, the document encompasses a competitive landscape section to lend businesses and new entrants a competitive edge when venturing deeper into the market.

Factors such as a favorable regulatory landscape that encourages outsourcing clinical trials, rising funding, and availability of skilled professionals in the region are likely to have a positive impact on the industry’s growth trajectory in the upcoming years.

However, strict regulations in terms of patient enrollment may threaten this growth spurt over the forecast period.

Covid-19 impact outlook:

The pandemic has expedited the market growth as the demand for effective treatments, personalized medicine, and orphan drugs are surging across the U.S. and Canada. This has augmented R&D expenditure in the region.

Segmental analysis overview: -

Considering phases, North America clinical trials industry from phase 3 clinical trials segment is slated to capture considerable market share during the evaluation period. This can be ascribed to increasing focus on assessing the comparative effects of new treatments with existing ones. The complexity and the requirement for a wider patient pool for studying the effects of new treatments as compared to phase I and phase II trial is further pushing the outsourcing demand of phase III trials.

With regards to therapeutic area, the cardiology segment is anticipated to garner a valuation of USD 2.6 billion by 2027 owing to increase in R&D activities to facilitate treatments for a variety of heart conditions such as lipid disorders, heart failure, stroke and vascular diseases.

Meanwhile, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has been favorable for the growth of the infectious diseases segment considering the emergence of novel antiviral treatments for various ailment including coronavirus.

Competitive Landscape Summary: -

Iqvia Holdings Inc., Apex Medical Research Inc., Wuxi AppTec Co. Ltd., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Parexel International Corporation, Bioclinica, Medspace Holdings, Inc., PRA Medical Sciences, Pharmaceutical Product Development Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Inc., and Icon plc are the major players influencing North America clinical trials market trends.

These companies are directing continuous efforts towards expanding their business through strategic undertakings like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and R&D investments. For instance, in November 2021, Diamond Therapeutics Inc, a Toronto based drug development enterprise got approval from Health Canada to hold a trial for evaluating the safety of low-dose non-hallucinogenic psilocybin drug against healthy participants. The firm believes that the drug will be beneficial in treating psychiatric disorders including anxiety and depression.

