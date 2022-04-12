Peter A. Georgescu, Global Marketing Legend and Chairman Emeritus of Young & Rubicam, Joins H2 Clipper’s Board of Directors

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H2 Clipper, Inc. , an aerospace and alternative energy company developing uniquely capable hydrogen-powered airships and end-to-end hydrogen infrastructure solutions, announces that Peter A. Georgescu, business executive, author, and Chairman Emeritus of Young & Rubicam, has joined the company’s Board of Directors. Previously, Georgescu served in the role of Senior Strategic Advisor for H2 Clipper.



Georgescu is an accomplished business and marketing executive, with a career spanning 40+ years, including top management and corporate leadership experience both in the United States and around the world. At Young & Rubicam, he was instrumental in developing and fostering the integrated communications strategy that shaped the course of the agency’s progress and became the standard for industry thinking.

H2 Clipper founder and CEO Rinaldo Brutoco said, “Peter shares our belief that hydrogen produced from renewable sources is the only conceivable way to replace fossil fuels for transportation and long-term energy storage, and that reliably and inexpensively transporting pure hydrogen to market will become the critical issue in advancing the hydrogen revolution. His branding and marketing expertise will be critical in helping us to commercialize our innovations. We welcome him to the Board.”

Georgescu commented, “I am a longtime supporter of H2 Clipper’s global mission to provide a rapidly scalable hydrogen infrastructure solution, which is essential to addressing climate change. I am excited to work with my fellow board directors to help the world understand and embrace the disruptive potential of hydrogen.”

Georgescu’s illustrious career includes serving as Young & Rubicam’s CEO from 1994 until 2000. When he retired, the company was at the pinnacle of the advertising and communications industry. Under his leadership, Young & Rubicam Inc. (at that time an integrated marketing and communications firm comprised of YR Advertising, Burson-Marsteller PR, Wunderman Direct Marketing, Landor Design, Cohn and Wolfe PR) successfully transformed from a private to a publicly held company. During his tenure, Young & Rubicam built the most extensive database on global branding and, from its findings, developed a proprietary model for diagnosing and managing brands.

In recognition for his contributions to the marketing and advertising industry, Georgescu was inducted into the Advertising Hall of Fame in 2001 and received several Honorary Doctorate of Humanity degrees and other recognitions from a number of colleges and universities.

Most recently, Georgescu has been a leading proponent of business governance transition from shareholder primacy to stakeholder capitalism. He has spoken widely on the subject throughout the country, including both the Aspen Institute and the Commonwealth Club. He has consulted with the Business Roundtable, congressional committees and is actively involved in expanding Just Capital’s mission and ability to hold corporations accountable for their just actions.

Georgescu has served on eight public company boards and continues as a Vice Chairman of New York Presbyterian Hospital, Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowships for New Americans, and a trustee of Exeter Academy and several other nonprofit organizations. He has also authored three books: Capitalists, Arise!, The Source of Success and The Constant Choice.

About H2 Clipper, Inc.

H2 Clipper, Inc. is the developer of high-speed, “Pipeline-In-The-Sky” hydrogen-powered airships for long distance global transport that use no fossil fuels and have a host of commercial and humanitarian applications, and of the new Pipe-Within-A-Pipe™ “last mile” distribution system to deliver pure hydrogen to end users. Since 2008, the company has made significant strategic investments to research, develop, and patent core IP in modern airship design and regional solutions for delivery of hydrogen, forming a global end-to-end hydrogen infrastructure.

H2 Clipper recently completed the research and concept design phases on its disruptive modern airships using the Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE® platform. The airship-based Pipeline-In-the-Sky™ for transporting pure hydrogen to market also enables point-to-point delivery of cargo and other payloads at speeds of 175+ miles per hour; a significant advantage over truck, rail, ship, airplane, or pipeline.

