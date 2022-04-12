The Global Commercial Vehicle Market is expected to grow by 3785.23 th units during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 4.06% during the forecast period

New York, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Vehicle Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377538/?utm_source=GNW

06% during the forecast period. Our report on the commercial vehicle market provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a rising preference for pickup trucks in emerging countries, increasing demand for logistics by roadways, and robust growth in industrial, construction, and mining activities.

The commercial vehicle market analysis includes vehicle type segment and geographic landscape.



The commercial vehicle market is segmented as below:

By Vehicle Type

• Light Commercial vehicles

• Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rising preference for pickup trucks in emerging countries as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial vehicle market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the commercial vehicle market covers the following areas:

• Commercial vehicle market sizing

• Commercial vehicle market forecast

• Commercial vehicle market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial vehicle market vendors that include AB Volvo, Ford Motor Co., General Motors, Hyundai Motor Co., Isuzu Motors Ltd., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Mitsubishi Motors Corp., Scania AB, Stellantis NV, and Tata Motors Ltd. Also, the commercial vehicle market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

