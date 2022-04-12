U.S eClinical Solutions Market Research 2022 Report: Examines the $1.3+ Million Industry

Dublin, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "eClinical Solutions Market Research Report by Product, by Delivery Mode, by Development Phase, by End-user, by State - United States Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States eClinical Solutions Market size was estimated at USD 1,152.91 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 1,380.44 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.47% to reach USD 3,352.27 million by 2027.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the eClinical Solutions Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the United States eClinical Solutions Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the United States eClinical Solutions Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the United States eClinical Solutions Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the United States eClinical Solutions Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the United States eClinical Solutions Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the United States eClinical Solutions Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the United States eClinical Solutions Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.4. Challenges

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6. eClinical Solutions Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Clinical Analytics Platforms

6.3. Clinical data integration platforms

6.4. CTMS

6.5. ECOA

6.6. EDC & CDMS

6.7. eTMF

6.8. RTSM

6.9. Safety solutions

7. eClinical Solutions Market, by Delivery Mode

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Cloud-based

7.3. Licensed Enterprise

7.4. Web-hosted

8. eClinical Solutions Market, by Development Phase

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Phase I

8.3. Phase II

8.4. Phase III

8.5. Phase IV

9. eClinical Solutions Market, by End-user

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Academic Institutes

9.3. CROs

9.4. Hospitals

9.5. Medical Device Manufacturers

9.6. Pharma & Biotech Organizations

10. California eClinical Solutions Market

11. Florida eClinical Solutions Market

12. Illinois eClinical Solutions Market

13. New York eClinical Solutions Market

14. Ohio eClinical Solutions Market

15. Pennsylvania eClinical Solutions Market

16. Texas eClinical Solutions Market

17. Competitive Landscape

18. Company Usability Profiles

18.1. Acceliant

18.2. Bio-Optronics, Inc.

18.3. Bioclinica, Inc.

18.4. Castor EDC.

18.5. CIMS Global

18.6. CRF Health

18.7. Datatrak International, Inc.

18.8. eclinical Solutions, LLC.

18.9. eClinicalWorks

18.10. ERT Clinical

18.11. IBM Watson Health

18.12. MaxisIT Inc

18.13. Medidata Solutions, Inc.

18.14. MedNet, Inc.

18.15. Medrio, Inc.

18.16. Merge Healthcare Incorporated

18.17. Omnicomm Systems, Inc.

18.18. Oracle Corporation

18.19. Parexel International Corporation

19. Appendix





